WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian based Siborg Systems Inc. will be attending Las Vegas EDS Leadership Summit , where they will be displaying their line of electronic multimeters, LCR-Reader, while also offering their extensive knowledge of semiconductor process and device simulation.
EDS Summit is a leadership summit for component manufacturers, distributors and representatives. The week is used for networking and matchmaking by industry professionals and brings together groups of bright minds to exchange ideas. All of them require component testing tools offered by Siborg. The summit will be held from May 10 - 13, 2022 at the Mirage in Las Vegas.
Siborg Systems Inc. began in 1994 and has since expanded to offer various kinds of engineering and scientific hardware and software. This includes software such as MicroTec for two-dimensional semiconductor process and device simulations. The hardware side of Siborg started with the Smart Tweezers project in the early 2000's, creating an integrated high accuracy multimeter with a set of tweezers as probes. Siborg began offering their own line of multimeters, the LCR-Reader line, in 2014.
LCR-Reader began as an affordable alternative to Smart Tweezers multimeters, with a lower cost while still offering a 0.5% basic accuracy and automatic LCR/ESR measurements. The device allows users to measure components with no set-up; the device automatically determines the type of component and best test parameters to use before measuring with high accuracy. All measurement values, including test parameters, are instantly available on the display of the device.
Siborg is well represented internationally by their Amazon stores and distributors, the latest LCR-Reader distributor is Aro Electromech Pvt. Ltd from New Delhi, India which will perform sales and technical support of LCR-Reader products.
Now there are many different models in the LCR-Reader family available:
- LCR-Reader with 0.5% basic accuracy and fully automatic LCR/ESR measurements
- LCR-Reader Colibri with 0.5% basic accuracy, selectable test frequencies and automatic LCR/ESR measurements
- LCR-Reader MP with 0.1% basic accuracy and wide range of features including automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements, voltage measurements, LED/diode testing, signal generation, the return of oscilloscope mode, and more.
- LCR-Reader-MPA with 0.2% basic accuracy, automatic and manual LCR/ESR/LED/Diode testing, up to 100 kHz test frequency, oscilloscope, Super Cap testing, AC/DC voltage/current measurements, signal generator, and many more.
- LCR-Reader-MPA BT a Bluetooth enabled version with remote measurement recording in real-time and, using the companion software, the ability to automatically grant pass/fail to tested components meeting specific measurement ranges.
- LCR-Reader Ring Coil Test attachment for testing winding turns using the LCR-Reader-MPA
The LCR-Reader-MPA won bronze place in Plant Engineering's Product of the Year 2020 in the Maintenance Tools and Equipment category, as voted by subscribers. MPA went up against products from Exair, Des-Case Corp and Fluke Corp.
Looking to the future, Siborg is currently developing a new model of LCR-Reader, the LCR-Reader-R2. This model will offer a 0.1% basic accuracy and record high 300 kHz test frequency. This device will possibly have the ability of using an adjustable 100 Ohm and 1 kOhm signal source resistance for better in-circuit testing. The new device will be available before the end of 2021.
Siborg offers their devices for sale through their online store, the LCR-Reader Store, and on Amazon sales channels in North America and Europe. They also have a global network of resellers, which can be viewed here.
Visit Siborg at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 10- 13 2022, at Booth 119.
