HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research, LLC (FSCDR), which is a stand-alone, community-based medical and research practice, recently opened a new flagship location and six satellite locations. The new flagship location is located at 1685 S. State Road 7, Unit 4, Hollywood, Florida 33023.
FSCDR has the necessary medical, administrative, and clinical trial expertise at the new flagship location to provide full-service care. Since opening its doors in 2015, FSCDR has experienced exponential growth in patient volume. FSCDR has had more than 3,500 visits last year and is projected to have nearly 5,000 visits throughout 2021. To accommodate this growth, the new location is 6,000 sq. feet with 18 infusion chairs, four private exam rooms, triage room, pharmacy, research and executive offices.
The practice is multispecialty and includes primary care physicians, hematologist-oncologist, advanced nurse practitioners, registered nurses, a neuropsychologist, a social worker, and onsite medical-legal partnership with Accommodations Advocacy Group. FSCDR has a robust clinical trial portfolio and a steady growth of partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enroll patients into clinical trials for sickle cell disease. Currently, FSCDR has multi-year contracts with Florida, insurance carriers, Medicare, and Medicaid to provide services to individuals with sickle cell disease throughout Florida.
As a member of the Superutilizers Medicaid Pilot Task Force of Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), FSCDR's care strategy has been recognized as significantly improving health outcomes, emergency and inpatient utilization patterns, and ultimately financial indicators. To date, they have saved health plans $342 per member per month for patients enrolled in their system of care. The AHCA has encouraged all insurance payers with a sickle cell member base to work with the FSCDR. In addition, FSCDR is designated by the Florida Department of Children and Families Access site to assist patients with social services, housing, and insurance.
The following list includes services provided by FSCDR:
- Treatment by a hematologist oncologist
- Sickle cell trained advanced nurse practitioners and registered nurses
- Intravenous port access for blood drawing & flushing
- Program to assist patients with adherence to treatment recommendations
- Program to reduce visits to the emergency room
- Program to reduce inpatient hospitalization
- Program to eliminates thirty-day hospital readmission
- Enroll patients in chronic care management
- Patient tailored pain management
- Disability evaluation
- Individualized education program for school accommodations
- Social resource needs assessment (Partner with Department of Children & Families)
- Neurocognitive evaluation with a neuropsychologist
- Ongoing quality improvement
- Post-hospital discharge follow-up
- Preventive health services
- Flu vaccine
- COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine site
- Vaccinations
- Care coordination
- Patient-centered medical home
- Specialty care referral
- Clinical research
For all media inquiries, additional comments, and requests for interviews, please contact: Jessica Garrett Modkins at JGM@hiprockstar.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sickle-cell-is-top-priority-in-florida-with-the-foundation-for-sickle-cell-disease-research-opening-new-flagship-location-301287761.html
SOURCE Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research