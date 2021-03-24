RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Road Runner Media, a Digital Out of Home media company driving the future of road safety and advertising, today announced a contract with Siemens to install rear-facing Road Runner digital media panels on technicians' vans across the country. The digital screens will enhance safety by serving as an oversized Digital Brake Light™ and turn indicator while also having the capability to display public service announcements and advertiser messaging.
Siemens, a leading provider of smart infrastructure solutions and services, had been piloting Road Runner's network on 16 vehicles in 3 markets during 2019 and 2020. Following a successful implementation and trial, the company expects to have 1,000 Road Runner screens activated on vans used by service technicians by the end of the first year of the contract. The partnership with Siemens comes on the heels of Road Runner's recently announced $62.5 million in growth financing to continue building out its national network and advertising technology.
"Safety is of paramount importance, as an average of 2,500 Siemens technicians are on the road each day across the U.S., servicing our customers," said Dana Soukup, President Solutions & Services Region Americas, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "During the pilot phase, we experienced the ability of Road Runner's patented technology to create safer travel conditions and reduce accidents. We are looking forward to bringing that capability to more drivers and vans across our national markets."
Road Runner screens feature the company's patented Vehicle Operational Indicator ("VOI") technology. The VOI integrates with the driver's cockpit to allow the connected screens to act as a 46" high-resolution, LCD Digital Brake Light, alerting surrounding drivers when the vehicle operator brakes, selects turn signals, reverses, or activates emergency flashers. The Samsung ruggedized screens are highly visible day and night. When vehicle operations are not displayed, the screens can display a wide range of content, from brand advertising to Amber Alerts or any other critical public safety information.
"The commitment Siemens has made to significantly expand their fleet of Road Runner-equipped vans is a tremendous validation of our network as we continue to scale and expand," said Chris Riley, Road Runner CEO. "With Road Runner digital screens installed and operational, Siemens will help enhance their own drivers' safety, and road safety in general, reducing insurance costs for the company while also sharing relevant and timely messaging with the traveling public. We are excited to have the opportunity to extend and advance this global strategic partnership."
About Road Runner Media Inc.:
Road Runner Media is a Digital Out of Home and technology company working to resolve approximately 500,000 commercial vehicle accidents, resulting in over 5,000 mortalities in the U.S., annually through patented technology that enhances road and vehicle safety while accessing the existing $29 billion (OOH) media market. Currently, Road Runner's network is active and operational with 150 screens in Atlanta, Boulder, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit https://www.roadrunnermedia.com.
About Siemens:
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.
