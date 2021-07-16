SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SigFig today announced Claire Huang has been named an independent director to its board of directors. She will be focused on continuing SigFig's goal of delivering customer-focused digital solutions that bring banks closer to their customers.
The pandemic has increased the velocity of change at banks and other financial institutions towards more intuitive and comprehensive digital solutions. They have had to adapt to closed branches plus heightened customer expectations due to the rapid advancement in e-commerce ubiquitousness and adoption. Largely due to this trend as well as being well-positioned before Covid, SigFig has more than tripled its bank partners over the past nine months and continues to see tremendous momentum across all of its products.
Ms. Huang has had a distinguished career building brands over three decades with particular expertise in financial services. She was the first-ever global chief marketing officer for JPMorgan Chase from 2012 through 2014, which built off her experience as head of global marketing, international communications and corporate social responsibility at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Before working at BofA, she was head of Fidelity Investments' marketing and customer strategy groups. Ms. Huang began her career at Procter and Gamble and held other positions at American Express Financial Advisors. She serves as a director of both public and private companies, including Zions Bancorporation, PODS, Prosper Marketplace as well as several non-profits and has served on the board of Scottrade, Mirador, and Foster Farms in the recent past.
"We are excited to welcome Claire to our board," said Mike Sha, SigFig's CEO and Co-Founder. "Her vast experience across banking, wealth management, and enterprise software with a focus on driving marketing success through digital transformation will be highly valuable. Claire's relentless focus on the end-customer will benefit all of us at SigFig."
"I am honored to join the SigFig Board of Directors," commented Ms. Huang. "SigFig's digital-first offering was ahead of its time a decade ago. Building off this foundation, SigFig continues to enable their banking partners to efficiently connect with their customers wherever and however they choose with the right solutions at the right time. I've been very impressed with the scale and quality of their banking partner relationships. SigFig continues to build significant momentum by focusing on the needs of the customer and building products around them."
SigFig has developed a number of technology solutions that democratize financial advice which is delivered by its financial services partners. Many of these products facilitate conversations about money and all of them enable individuals to take actions that create ownership of their financial future. By constantly focusing on helping people thrive financially, SigFig continues to deliver opportunities for financial institutions such as banks, credit unions, and brokerages to create stronger and deeper connections with their customers.
About SigFig
Founded in 2007, SigFig is an enterprise financial technology firm that develops next-generation products for financial institutions, advisors, and their customers. SigFig creates solutions for financial services companies to bring them closer to their customers by seamlessly delivering the right advice and solutions. Through its partnerships with financial institutions including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Citizens Financial, their wealth management tool is available to over 70 million consumers. SigFig has already helped millions of households gain access to personalized investment advice designed to help them achieve their goals. SigFig is backed by top-tier venture capital firms, including Bain Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, DCM, Nyca Partners, and General Atlantic, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at http://www.sigfig.com.
Media Contact
Duncan King, SigFig, +1 (917) 570-7616, press@sigfig.com
SOURCE SigFig