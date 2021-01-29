HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Norman Saffra, M.D., a Nassau County and Brooklyn based ophthalmologist. Through this strategic partnership, Dr. Saffra's practices in Brooklyn (902 49th Street, Brooklyn NY 11219) and Hewlett (1229 Broadway Hewlett NY 11557) will expand SightMD's presence by adding two locations and six providers, growing SightMD's current footprint to 40 locations and 85+ providers across the New York Tri-state Area.
Founded in 1993, Medical and Surgical Eye Site has been a longstanding pillar of Brooklyn for over 25 years. The doctors of Medical and Surgical Eye Site are Norman Saffra, M.D., the founder of the practice, Emily Moriarty, M.D., Rivka Markowitz M.D., Kim Mostofsky, M.D., Kim Le, M.D., and Beatrice Whittaker, M.D.
Dr. Saffra expanded his practice and opened Nassau County Ophthalmology in 2010. Dr. Norman Saffra and a number his colleagues work out of both office locations. With SightMD's support, the practice will expand to provide its patients with additional ophthalmic subspecialties, including cataract, glaucoma, LASIK, oculoplastic and pediatric care.
Jeffrey Martin, M.D., a Co-founder and President of SightMD, said, "My partners and I are thrilled to welcome Dr. Saffra and is colleagues to the SightMD family. They have built a strong reputation by providing clinically excellent patient care over the past 25 years. I look forward to supporting our new partners as they expand SightMD's presence in Brooklyn and Hewlett."
Dr. Saffra added "Partnering with SightMD was a natural fit, due to our shared dedication to compassionate, and state of the art ophthalmic care. My colleagues and I could not have found a more aligned partner."
Our commitment and dedication to our patients has never been interrupted which is why SightMD has continued to serve our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges faced by our community and the nation, we continue to partner with talented physicians.
Both locations in Brooklyn and Hewlett will continue operations without interruptions or changes to their hours or locations.
