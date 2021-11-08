HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Samuel Baharestani, Dr. Robert Ditkoff, and Dr. Jeff Martin have been recognized among the best in their field by the 2021 New York Super Doctors report. The number of doctors receiving this honor is limited to approximately 5 percent of the region's active physicians. Additionally, Dr. Brad Kligman, Dr. Amy Mehta, Dr. Alanna Nattis, Dr. Eric Rosenberg, and Dr. Shetal Shah have been recognized as Super Doctors Rising stars for demonstrating noteworthy achievements early in their careers. The number of doctors receiving this honor is limited to approximately 2.5 percent of the region's active physicians.
Each year, MSP Communications undertakes a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes a survey of doctors, independent evaluation of candidates by the research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area and a good-standing and disciplinary check. As a part of this evaluation, physicians are asked to consider the following question: "If you needed medical care in one of the following practice areas, which doctor would you choose?"
Samuel Baharestani, MD, specializes in ophthalmic plastic surgery at our Smithtown, Garden City, Huntington, Manhasset, and Plainview offices. Dr. Baharestani was first recognized as a Rising Star in 2015 and as of last year he is now a Super Doctor.
Robert R. Ditkoff, MD, is a renowned eye surgeon who is board-certified in both ophthalmology and internal medicine. He has practiced in New York City for over 30 years and is recognized as an expert in cataract surgery, complex cataract surgery and laser cataract surgery. Dr. Ditkoff has been recognized as a New York Super Doctor for 12 years.
Jeffrey Martin, MD, is the Co-Founder and President of SightMD. His father founded the practice in 1962, and Dr. Martin is proud to have helped it become the leading eye care organization that it is today. Dr. Martin is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in cataract and laser vision correction (LASIK) surgery in Smithtown. Dr. Martin has been recognized as a New York Super Doctor for 2 years.
Brad Kligman, MD, is a Board-Certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained cornea, LASIK and cataract surgery specialist practicing in Manhasset. Dr. Kligman has been a New York Rising Star since 2019.
Amy Mehta, MD is a glaucoma fellowship-trained ophthalmologist specializing in the latest breakthroughs in glaucoma management and surgical techniques at our Smithtown, Rockville Center, and Harrison offices. This is the first year that Dr. Mehta has been recognized as a New York Rising Star.
Alanna Nattis, DO, is a Board-Certified ophthalmologist who specializes in cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery. Dr. Nattis is also the director of clinical research at SightMD. Dr. Nattis was first recognized as a Rising Star in 2020.
Eric Rosenberg, DO, specializes in advanced corneal transplant techniques and procedures, cataract and laser vision correction surgery, as well as complex anterior segment surgery. Dr. Rosenberg is currently seeing patients in Babylon, West Islip, and Plainview. This is the first year that Dr. Rosenberg has been recognized as a New York Rising Star.
Shetal Shah, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a fellowship trained cornea and cataract surgeon. She sees patients in our Amityville, Bayshore, Brentwood, Hauppauge, and Sayville locations. This is the first year that Dr. Shah has been recognized as a New York Rising Star.
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 75 eye care providers through the convenience of 41 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD. For more information about SightMD, please visit http://www.sightmd.com
