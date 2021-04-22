HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New York, welcomes Dr. Irene Magramm and Dr. Delia Montalto to its expert team.
Dr. Irene Magramm is a Board-Certified comprehensive ophthalmologist specializing in pediatric and adult strabismus surgery. Dr. Margramm studied medicine at Cornell University Medical College. After medical school, she completed her internship in medicine at St. Luke's Hospital in Manhattan, followed by a three-year residency in ophthalmology at North Shore University Hospital. Dr. Magramm returned to Manhattan for her fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus at Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital where she served as full time resident instructor for one year and part time resident instructor for another four years. Dr. Magramm entered private practice in 1987 under the tutelage of her fellowship mentor. After her first day at SightMD, Dr. Magramm said, "I live to be a doctor. SightMD allows me to do what I love most: taking care of patients." Dr. Magramm is seeing patients at our Riverhead office, located at 54 Commerce Drive, Suite 6, Riverhead, NY 11901.
Dr. Delia Montalto earned a biochemistry and molecular biology degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. She went on to receive her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY. Dr. Montalto completed her internship at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY, and her residency in ophthalmology at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY. Dr. Montalto specializes in cataract surgery and strives to help those who have compromised vision affecting their quality of life. When asked what drives her passion for ophthalmology, Dr. Montalto said, "I grew up here in Sayville and it is a joy to be able to serve my own community by providing care at SightMD. I love helping optimize my patients' vision because while it's not always life-saving, it is always life-changing." Dr. Montalto is now caring for patients at our Sayville office at 153 Main Street, Sayville, NY, 11782.
SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or fgalinanes@sightgrowthpartners.com
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 60 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 41 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD. For more information about SightMD, please visit http://www.sightmd.com
Media Contact
Melissa Damon, SightMD, (631) 983-4950, mdamon@sightgrowthpartners.com
SOURCE SightMD