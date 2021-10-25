MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced they will sponsor the Generis American Medical Device Summit 2021 to be held virtually October 26-28, 2021. The Generis American Medical Device Summit connects medical device leaders from across the globe, providing a unique platform for debate, education and opportunity generation. This year's summit will explore strategies and bests practices to optimize product development, quality management, speed to commercialization and manufacturing. Beyond knowledge sharing, Generis Group strives to provide an unparalleled networking experience. To that end, attendance is reserved for leading executives and practitioners from the medical device industry.
Sigmetrix's people and technologies have been helping companies produce better products through mechanical variation management for over 25 years. Mechanical variation is a reality of manufacturing and assembly processes. Companies who successfully manage this variation reap many competitive benefits. Sigmetrix can help:
- Maximize the return on your MBD/MBE investment
- Improve profitability by balancing product quality with manufacturing cost
- Achieve faster time to market by reducing design and prototype cycles
- Deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation
- Capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge
Sigmetrix is dedicated to helping their customers design better products through mechanical variation management. They are global leaders in tolerance analysis and GD&T authoring software, as well as training and consulting on topics of mechanical variation, GD&T, and dimensional management. These products and services enable companies to better understand the impact of manufacturing variations on their designs, facilitating the ability to make more objective cost and quality decisions, achieving faster time to market, and delivering more innovative products. Their products include:
- CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with designs from PTC Creo, SOLIDWORKS, CATIA V5-6, and NX CAD systems
- GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T / GPS consistent with either the ASME or ISO standards
- EZtol, a standalone 1-D tolerance stackup analysis tool that works with CATIA, NX, and SOLIDWORKS. EZtol has also been adopted as the embedded 1-D tolerance stackup tool by PTC for inclusion in PTC® Creo® and by Autodesk for inclusion in Autodesk® Inventor®.
- Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
Sigmetrix will host a lunch and learn roundtable with Ed Walsh leading the discussion on Oct 27th on understanding system variation to develop more innovative products and adhere to FDA 21 CFR 820.30 and 501(K) requirements. For more information on the Generis Medical Device Summit 2021 visit: https://amdsummit.com/
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
