LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution, a leader in alternative dispute resolution, announced today that the Honorable Daniel Buckley (Ret.) is joining the team. Judge Buckley brings over 40 years of experience, innovative thinking and leadership skills to the company. His background as a litigator in private practice and a judge, including presiding judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, makes him the perfect choice for litigants in search of a balanced, insightful, and neutral facilitator and decision-maker.
"I believe in giving people time to talk and hearing them out," said Buckley. "I want them to feel they got their day in court. From there, I'm able to tell them where their strengths and weaknesses lie and advise them on the best course of action. I'm pleased to join Signature Resolution and continue my work helping parties resolve their disputes."
"Judge Buckley brings tremendous experience to our Signature Resolution panel, particularly following his prestigious role as the presiding judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, the largest court in the country," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "In addition to his impressive background, Judge Buckley is well known for his ability to truly listen to both parties before making a more objective evaluation of the case. His uncanny knack for understanding a case's strengths and weaknesses and his extensive experience makes him an ideal neutral."
Before joining Signature Resolution, Judge Buckley spent his entire attorney career at the firm of Breidenbach, Buckley, Huchting, Halm & Hamblet, where he was a general civil litigation defense attorney with a focus in the areas of toxic torts, professional negligence, personal injury and insurance coverage. He litigated several landmark cases in the country, including Newman vs. Stringfellow, which was considered the largest toxic tort case in the early 1990s with over 4,000 plaintiffs. Judge Buckley was also a co-lead trial attorney for the State of California in a year-long trial with 17 bellwether plaintiffs.
Judge Buckley left private practice in 2002 after being appointed to the Superior Court. Over time, he served in many leadership positions at the courts, including supervising judge of the East District, supervising judge of the civil department, assistant presiding judge and most importantly, presiding judge of the Los Angeles courts in 2017 and 2018. His last assignment in the court was at the prestigious Complex Courts where he handled a wide range of case types, including complex and multidistrict litigation matters, mass tort, class actions, and construction cases. During his last year on the bench, he assisted in the settlement of a number of high-profile lawsuits including Riot Games, the USC Tyndall case and the UCLA Heaps case.
Judge Buckley is also devoted to teaching and advancing education. He has served as an adjunct professor at Notre Dame Law School, Loyola Law School and USC Gould School of Law, teaching trial advocacy and California Civil Procedure. He taught many courses to judges on evidence, civil law, judicial administration and ethics. Every year he was an instructor for New Judge Orientation which covered ethics and courtroom management for new judicial officers.
