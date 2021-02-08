HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center has moved its Montrose, Houston, TX emergency center to a new location.
Located at 3209 Montrose Blvd., Houston, TX 77006 (Google Map), the new emergency center is conveniently located near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Montrose Blvd., two popular streets in the Neartown Houston area with easy access to all major freeways. It is also across the street from the old ER, and easier for patients to find.
According to Rhonda Abbe, SignatureCare Emergency Center's Director of Operations, the new facility will allow the company to better serve its patients.
Ms. Abbe said the new ER has more emergency rooms for adults and children, including pediatrics, and provides easier access for all patients.
"The goal is to make sure we can adequately meet the needs of our patients. This new ER is roomier, more comfortable and contains up-to-date equipment, allowing SignatureCare to easily meet the patients' needs," she said.
SignatureCare Emergency Center owns and operates 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas.
Ms. Abbe said the new Montrose, Houston, TX area emergency center, like other ER locations was designed with patients in mind.
"We wanted to ensure that when anyone walks into the new emergency room, they will immediately feel welcome. When they come into our ER, they will be greeted by smiling faces and we guarantee they will not wait longer than 10 minutes before seeing a board-certified emergency room physician," she said.
The new emergency center is open 24 hours daily, including holidays, and can be reached at 281-479-3293. Additional information is available here.
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
Houston, TX based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas including nine locations in the Houston area (Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land and Stafford), Atascocita/Humble, Killeen, Austin, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana and Lewisville, TX. New ER locations in Spring and Plano, TX are due to open soon.
Additional information is on our website at SignatureCare Emergency Center
