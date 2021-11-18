CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIGNiX, the leading provider offering both digital signature and eNotary technology in North America, today announced an integration with global CRM leader Salesforce. The integration, created and powered by Arcus Partners, a global fintech provider of digital data and document management solutions. streamlines the digital signature process for Salesforce and SIGNiX users.
"Given that Salesforce is the largest CRM in the world, it is one of the most requested integrations from our users," said SIGNiX CEO Jay Jumper. "At SIGNiX, our mission is to provide the best digital signature experience to our users and their customers, and our integration with Salesforce furthers this mission. I'd like to thank the incredible team at Arcus Partners for helping to create an effective integration that will transform the digital signature process and improve the way documents and data are managed."
The integration removes manual steps in the digital signature process, saving users time and creating a single source of truth for customer data and documents. It simultaneously tracks documents in the user's Salesforce CRM.
"Financial services is one of the most highly regulated and paper-intensive industries, and we're thrilled to share the depth of our industry and Salesforce expertise to partner with SIGNiX on this critical integration," said Arcus Partners' CEO Gerry Murphy. "Our goal is to simplify digital processes as much as possible, providing a seamless user experience for all SIGNiX and Salesforce users across financial services, insurance and other industries where workflow improvements are needed to reduce risk and enhance customer journeys."
For more information about the integration, and how to sign up, visit here.
About SIGNiX
The patented SIGNiX digital signature platform provides unparalleled security and seamless integration with software partners serving highly regulated industries like real estate, financial services, and healthcare. SIGNiX allows security-conscious partners, VARs, and businesses to offer the military-grade cryptography, enhanced data privacy, and permanent legal evidence of a true digital signature without the costs, delays, or risks that attend paper-based workflows. Visit https://www.signix.com to learn more.
About Arcus Partners
Arcus Partners helps financial services companies – including financial advisors, broker-dealers and FCMs – "Digitize How They Work" by gaining instant access and greater value from their mission-critical data which is often locked up in back-office or CRM platforms. The company's cloud-based, digital data management solutions, system integration and Salesforce.com automation services help firms increase operational efficiencies by maximizing the functionality and utilization of their CRM and back-office systems. With more than 30 years of experience in capital markets, securities back-office operations, data aggregation and system integration, Arcus Partners' Finity360 data management solutions provide financial institutions with a highly agile, scalable and customizable way of gaining maximum business value from their data, systems, documents and operations workflows. For more information, visit https://www.arcuspartners.com.
