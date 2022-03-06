SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sikama International is pleased to announce that they will be participating in IMAPS' 18th International Conference & Exhibition on Device Packaging taking place March 8th & 9th in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Sikama will be at booth # 3 on Tuesday March 8th from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday March 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., taking part in the global conversation surrounding microelectronics.
The focus of our exhibit, Sikama's EA UP1200 Oven, is the next generation of safe, fluxless reflow soldering solutions for microelectronics applications. Using innovative and patented Electron Attachment technology developed in partnership with AirProducts™, the EA UP1200 provides unmatched performance offering truly residue-free fluxless soldering. The system is operated with N2 cover gas and an H2/N2 blend with less than 5% hydrogen, ensuring safe operation. To provide customizable profiling, the oven contains eight working zones, six heating, and two cooling. Also included are external load and unload zones which can operate in local mode or can be integrated into a flowing process using SMEMA or SECS/GEM connectivity to other process machinery. Each cooling and heating zone is independently temperature controlled permitting a complex thermal profile to be used in the fluxless reflow process.
With Sikama's brand new technology, our EA UP1200 reflow oven has, as compared to other fluxless reflow technologies, the ability to utilize less space with a lower cost for more control and flexibility. We are excited at the opportunity to discuss our EA technology as well as our traditional reflow technologies, foster our current relationships, and build new ones. We hope to see you there.
