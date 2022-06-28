Sila Services, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Libertyville Unique Indoor Comfort, Inc., a leader provider of heating and cooling services in the Greater Chicago area and Southeastern Wisconsin since 1967. The Libertyville Unique Indoor Comfort acquisition strengthens Sila's strategic growth in the Midwest and enables the expansion of its award-winning services to residential customers in the region. Based in Libertyville, IL, Unique Indoor Comfort provides superior quality repair, maintenance, and installation for heating and air conditioning systems.

"The outstanding team at Libertyville Unique Indoor Comfort is the perfect addition to the Sila Services family as we continue with our customer-focused growth strategy in the Greater Chicago area and across the Midwest region. Libertyville Unique Indoor Comfort has a top-quality group of employees who are diligent about consistently delivering professional installations and personable service," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "With an impeccable reputation of delighting customers for over 50 years and an unwavering focus on providing outstanding home comfort solutions, this partnership will considerably expand our capabilities to serve even more customers across the region."

About Libertyville Unique Indoor Comfort, Inc.

Unique Indoor Comfort was founded in 1967 and is a leading home services company recognized by its customers for high-quality work in repair, maintenance, and installation of cooling and heating systems. More than 20,000 customers across Chicagoland and Southeastern Wisconsin depend on Libertyville Unique Indoor Comfort for its award-winning service and full satisfaction guaranteed with every job. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Libertyville Unique Indoor Comfort.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 18 brands across 21 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across our brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality.  The company's foundations are based upon building the best service teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

339586@email4pr.com 

