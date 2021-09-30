WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silent Quadrant – a digital protection agency delivering incomparable digital security, digital transformation, risk management, and CISO advisory services within the world's most influential government affairs firms, associations and small- to medium-sized businesses – welcomes Marc Packler as the new President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Advisory.
Packler leverages an immense and diverse skillset, derived over the course of his 25+ year career in the United States Air Force. With information security at its core, his experience within both the public and private sectors spans executive leadership, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, governance and legislative affairs, among many other areas.
"The growth and evolution of Silent Quadrant continues with the addition of an absolutely outstanding professional," said Silent Quadrant Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Holley. "Rarely do we see an individual with such an immense breadth of experience – across both the public and private sectors – who has leveraged their skillset in very practical ways to make a tangible difference. This makes Marc an amazing addition to our executive team as we drive growth and impact."
"I'm proud and humbled to join a firm with such a strong reputation; one that has proven to protect its clients through collaborative and creative solutions," said Silent Quadrant President Marc Packler. "As today's threat actors become ever-more sophisticated, the work we do is even more crucial. I look forward to leveraging the skills I have amassed over the past 25 years into the private sector to transform the way we approach digital protection and risk management."
Packler joins the firm as it moves into its next phase of growth, with the launch of its new digital risk and resilience framework, SQ-4 powered by Reveal™, and its expanded CISO advisory services – driving clear and measurable risk management and digital resilience as a basis for strategic business decisions.
Ransomware is consistently reaching new record levels, and supply chain attacks are proving to be extremely lucrative for threat actors – making small to midsize organizations enticing targets. This underscores the importance of Silent Quadrant's unique approach, driven by the SQ-4 framework, in providing digital protection at velocity, making quantifiable digital risk and resilience effective and approachable.
"The foundation of the Silent Quadrant ethos is built upon trust and integrity. On serving others. On building equity in relationships. It's not about technology, it's about people. Marc's over 25 years of experience serving our country introduces a uniquely tactical perspective on how we address the digital threats organizations are facing," said Silent Quadrant Chief Operating Officer Adam Brewer. "We have an incredible responsibility, and we're here to do more than move the needle. We're here to eliminate the digital protection disadvantages entirely."
To learn more about the benefits and approach a digital protection agency brings to your organization, visit silentquadrant.com/reveal.
For nearly three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected the most influential firms in America. The clients we serve trust us to remain ever-vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world. Leveraging the fabric of resilience and the agency of trust to provide precisely tailored digital protection. The work our clients do is critical, and protecting their reputation and influence is paramount. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.
