WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silent Quadrant – a digital protection agency delivering incomparable digital security, digital transformation, risk management, and CISO advisory services within the world's most influential government affairs firms, associations and small- to medium-sized businesses – welcomes Tony Ogden as the new President, Governance, Compliance, Risk Management.
"Tony's integrity and commitment to excellence perfectly align with the ethos of our firm. His unwavering drive to continue expanding his already impressive experience and expertise brings us an opportunity for an incredible talent to immediately step in and add tremendous value to the important work we do for our clients," said Adam Brewer, Silent Quadrant's Chief Operating Officer. "We remain committed to being the most trusted digital protection agency in the world, and Tony's character and passion add significant strength to that pursuit."
Ogden comes to Silent Quadrant from Bates Group LLC, where he served as Chief Legal & Administrative Officer with executive oversight for Bates Group's legal, governance, compliance, enterprise risk management and cybersecurity initiatives. A high-energy senior executive and strategic thought leader, Ogden has over 25 years of experience as a legal, compliance and risk-management expert.
Additionally, Ogden served as Deputy Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System & Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Office of Inspector General (OIG) in Washington, D.C., where he was responsible for overall executive leadership and program responsibility for compliance and cybersecurity audits among others. He also regularly engaged with top agency and Federal Reserve Bank senior leadership and various Administration and Congressional committee members and staff. From 2011-2012, Ogden served as the General Counsel to the Inspector General at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and from 2006-2011, Mr. Ogden served as Inspector General (IG) of the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO), an agency of the legislative branch of the U.S. federal government.
"We're excited to continue the meaningful and purpose-driven growth of our firm with Tony and the recent hire of Marc Packler, President, Chief Information Security Officer, who both perfectly solidify our executive team," said Silent Quadrant Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Holley. "We know the cybersecurity space is continuously evolving, particularly in matters related to security regulations and protocols. Tony's capabilities allow us to proactively meet clients' needs now and in the future to address those heightened issues."
Ogden recently received an Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity and Data Privacy from Albany Law school where he is completing a Masters of Law (LL.M.) in Cybersecurity and Data Privacy. With Ogden's breadth of expertise, Silent Quadrant will be able to serve its clients – present and future – in a larger and more involved capacity.
"I am privileged to join a world-class team dedicated to trusted, innovative and uncompromising cybersecurity solutions as well as fostering thought leadership in this ever-changing cyber landscape," said Silent Quadrant President Tony Ogden. "I'm looking forward to helping provide strategic counsel and implement tactical solutions to better secure the most influential and purpose-driven organizations."
