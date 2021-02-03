(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs)

(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs)

 By Silicon Labs

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended January 2, 2021. Revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $242.9 million, up from $221.3 million in the third quarter. Revenue for the full year was $886.7 million, up from $837.6 million in 2019. Fourth quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.20 and $0.84, respectively. Full year GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.28 and $3.01, respectively.

"Fourth quarter revenue set a record at $242.9 million resulting in 10% sequential growth and full year revenue grew 6% over 2019," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Our IoT products led the way with a second consecutive quarter of record revenue. We exited the year with momentum, and we are looking forward to an even stronger 2021."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • IoT revenue increased to $147.4 million, up 11% sequentially and 15% year-on-year.
  • Infrastructure and Automotive revenue increased to $95.5 million, up 8% sequentially and 4% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:                                                                                         

  • GAAP gross margin was 58.4%.
  • GAAP R&D expenses were $74 million.
  • GAAP SG&A expenses were $50 million.
  • GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 7.3%.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.20.

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.6%.
  • Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $58 million.
  • Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $39 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 18.7%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.84.

Product Results

  • Announced Z-Wave Long Range (LR) support for existing Z-Wave 700 Series products. Z-Wave LR is a new specification by the Z-Wave Alliance, offering point-to-point wireless connectivity up to several miles away with scalability to support thousands of nodes from a single smart home network. Z-Wave LR eliminates the need for mesh repeaters, saving time and money for developers and end customers.
  • Announced a portfolio expansion of pre-certified wireless modules specifically designed to address modern needs of IoT application development. The portfolio consists of the only modules in the industry with full stack support for multiprotocol solutions to enable commercial and consumer IoT applications, with flexible package options and highly integrated device security. Silicon Labs' new modules include xGM210PB, BGM220, MGM220, and BGX220 Xpress. The xGM210PB includes Secure Vault technology and PSA level 2 certification.

Business Highlights

  • Announced a collaboration with Orvibo, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven smart home products, systems, and solutions, to develop a new line of smart home devices using Silicon Labs' Wireless Gecko Series 2 SoCs. Orvibo's latest MixPad smart panels leverage Silicon Labs' SoCs to reliably connect smart home control panels and switches to many applications including automated lighting, curtain, HVAC systems, and wireless home security devices.
  • Extended ClockBuilder Pro to support configuration and control of our IEEE 1588 modules, helping customers accelerate time to market and simplify design. Our IEEE 1588 modules are used in communications, smart grid, financial trading systems and industrial applications that need a consistent, reliable time reference between devices operating over Ethernet networks.
  • Announced a new high reliability isolation partnership with Teledyne Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, high-reliability semiconductors for the aerospace and defense markets. Under the new agreement, Teledyne will market custom high reliability solutions based on Silicon Labs' Si827x isolated gate driver family. These solutions are optimized for space, aerospace, military, energy and other markets requiring advanced technology and high reliability.
  • Awarded Gold in 2020 LEAP Awards for Secure Vault. Silicon Labs products with Secure Vault were the first SoC and module with a radio to earn PSA Level 2 security certification.

Business Outlook

The company expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $237 to $247 million, with both IoT and Infrastructure & Automotive approximately flat to fourth quarter, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin at approximately 58.1%.
  • GAAP operating expenses at approximately $126 million.
  • GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.05 and $0.15.

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 58.2%.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $100 million.
  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 13.0%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.70 and $0.80.

Webcast and Conference Call        

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10145993. The replay will be available through March 3, 2021.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures;  product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

 (In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



January 2,

2021



December 28,

2019



January 2,

2021



December 28,

2019

Revenues

$242,917



$219,438



$886,677



$837,554

Cost of revenues

100,942



86,167



359,151



327,270

Gross profit

141,975



133,271



527,526



510,284

Operating expenses:















   Research and development

73,857



69,176



287,887



257,150

   Selling, general and administrative

50,456



50,866



201,339



196,437

Operating expenses

124,313



120,042



489,226



453,587

Operating income

17,662



13,229



38,300



56,697

Other income (expense):















   Interest income and other, net

2,581



3,494



11,143



13,185

   Interest expense

(8,219)



(5,105)



(34,142)



(20,233)

Income before income taxes

12,024



11,618



15,301



49,649

Provision for income taxes

3,076



1,903



2,770



30,384

 

Net income

$    8,948



$    9,715



$  12,531



$  19,265

















Earnings per share:















   Basic

$      0.20



$      0.22



$      0.29



$      0.44

   Diluted

$      0.20



$      0.22



$      0.28



$      0.43

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:















   Basic

43,895



43,450



43,775



43,346

   Diluted

44,729



44,801



44,372



44,290

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)



Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items



Three Months Ended

January 2, 2021





GAAP

Measure



GAAP

Percent of

Revenue



Stock

Compensation

Expense



Intangible

Asset

Amortization



Non-GAAP

Measure



Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues



$242,917















































Gross profit



141,975



58.4%



$     375



$        --



$142,350



58.6%



























Research and

   development



73,857



30.4%



7,386



8,654



57,817



23.8%



























Selling, general and

   administrative



50,456



 

20.7%



8,000



3,338



39,118



 

16.1%



























Operating income



17,662



7.3%



15,761



11,992



45,415



18.7%

 

Non-GAAP

 Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended

January 2, 2021





GAAP

Measure



Stock

Compensation

Expense*



Intangible

Asset

Amortization*



Investment

Fair Value

Adjustments*



Interest

Expense

Adjustments*



Income

Tax

Adjustments



Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income



$  8,948



$15,761



$11,992



$(1,438)



$6,039



$(3,685)



$37,617































Diluted shares

   outstanding



 

44,729























44,729































Diluted earnings

   per share



$    0.20























 

$    0.84



* Represents pre-tax amounts

 

Non-GAAP

 Earnings Per Share



Year Ended

January 2, 2021





GAAP

Measure



Stock

Compensation

Expense*



Intangible

Asset

Amortization*



Acquisition

Related

Items*



 

Restructuring

Charges*



Investment

Fair Value

Adjustments*



Interest

Expense

Adjustments*



Income

Tax

Adjustments



Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income



$12,531



$60,091



$44,733



$6,061



$4,269



$(1,438)



$24,350



$(17,074)



$133,523







































Diluted shares

   outstanding



 

44,372































44,372







































Diluted earnings

   per share



$    0.28































 

$    3.01



* Represents pre-tax amounts

 

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)



Business Outlook



Three Months Ending

April 3, 2021





GAAP

Measure



Non-GAAP

Adjustments*



Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin



58.1%



0.1%



58.2%















Operating expenses



$126



$26



$100















Effective tax rate



0.0%



13.0%



13.0%















Diluted earnings per share - low



$0.05



$0.65



$0.70















Diluted earnings per share - high



$0.15



$0.65



$0.80



* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense

of $13.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $11.7 million, interest expense

adjustments of $9.4 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned

items.

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





January 2,

2021



December 28,

2019

Assets







Current assets:







   Cash and cash equivalents

$   202,720



$   227,146

   Short-term investments

521,963



498,825

   Accounts receivable, net

95,169



75,639

   Inventories

66,662



73,057

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

89,307



69,192

Total current assets

975,821



943,859

Property and equipment, net

139,439



135,939

Goodwill

631,932



398,402

Other intangible assets, net

166,084



134,279

Other assets, net

80,211



62,374

Total assets

$1,993,487



$1,674,853









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







   Accounts payable

$     54,949



$     38,899

   Current portion of convertible debt, net

134,480



--

   Deferred revenue and returns liability

12,986



19,251

   Other current liabilities

82,083



79,551

Total current liabilities

284,498



137,701

Convertible debt, net

428,945



368,257

Other non-current liabilities

80,203



53,844

Total liabilities

793,646



559,802

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







   Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no

      shares issued

--



--

   Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;  

      43,925 and 43,496 shares issued and outstanding at

      January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019, respectively

4



4

   Additional paid-in capital

204,359



133,793

   Retained earnings

993,664



980,608

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,814



646

Total stockholders' equity

1,199,841



1,115,051

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,993,487



$1,674,853

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Year Ended



January 2,

2021



December 28,

2019

Operating Activities







Net income

$  12,531



$  19,265

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by

operating activities:







   Depreciation of property and equipment

17,780



16,883

   Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets

44,733



39,584

   Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 

21,433



13,485

   Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt

4,060



--

   Stock-based compensation expense

60,091



54,799

   Deferred income taxes

(6,533)



23,048

   Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







      Accounts receivable

(17,612)



(2,401)

      Inventories

10,748



2,171

      Prepaid expenses and other assets

(51,839)



8,965

      Accounts payable

15,263



7,830

      Other current liabilities and income taxes

3,257



(6,826)

      Deferred revenue and returns liability

(6,694)



(3,243)

      Other non-current liabilities

28,500



(7,038)

Net cash provided by operating activities

135,718



166,522









Investing Activities







Purchases of available-for-sale investments

(519,567)



(424,524)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments

497,357



344,937

Purchases of property and equipment

(20,422)



(16,279)

Purchases of other assets

(1,570)



(8,396)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(316,809)



(2,510)

Net cash used in investing activities

(361,011)



(106,772)









Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of debt

845,000



--

Payments on debt

(624,737)



(1,132)

Repurchases of common stock

(16,287)



(26,716)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(18,124)



(16,295)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

15,015



14,496

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

200,867



(29,647)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(24,426)



30,103

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

227,146



197,043

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$202,720



$227,146

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301220954.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.