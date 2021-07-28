AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported strong financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 3, 2021. Revenue exceeded the top of the guidance range at $278 million, and revenue from the Internet of Things business (IoT) ended at a record high of $169 million, up seven percent sequentially and 48 percent year-on-year. Second quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.44 and $1.05, respectively.
"We continue to capitalize on the increased adoption, growth and diversity of the global IoT market," said Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle. "Achieving another quarter of record revenue, robust bookings, and strong design wins amid a tight supply chain environment is a testament to our powerful development platform, performance-driven team, and purpose-oriented culture."
Earlier in the week, Silicon Labs accomplished another major milestone, completing the divestiture of its Infrastructure and Automotive (I&A) businesses to Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) for $2.75 billion in an all-cash transaction, the proceeds of which have been fully funded. Silicon Labs is now reporting revenue from the divested products as "discontinued operations" and from IoT as "continuing operations."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- IoT revenue from continuing operations increased to $169 million, up seven percent sequentially and 48 percent year-on-year
- I&A revenue from discontinued operations increased to $108 million, up 11 percent sequentially and 16 percent year-on-year
Results from continuing operations on a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 56.8%
- GAAP R&D expenses were $65 million
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $43 million
- GAAP operating loss as a percentage of revenue was (6.8)%
- GAAP loss per share was $(0.41)
Results from continuing operations on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables were as follows:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.9%
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $51 million
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 6.6%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.16
Innovations and Achievements
- Completed smooth transition of the infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions, positioning Silicon Labs as a pure-play leader in secure, intelligent wireless connectivity.
- Continued to drive the IoT industry forward by contributing more than 20 percent of the source code and launching new products for Matter, which simplifies the complexities of secure, reliable wireless connectivity for both developers and consumers.
- Collaborated with fellow IoT leader, Wirepas, to launch a connected solution for asset tracking and building automation. Wirepas chose Silicon Labs for its integrated hardware and software platform, ultra-low power chips and affordable solutions.
- Remained steadfast in our dedication to environmental sustainability and passion for supporting local communities by becoming the first corporation to join the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad's new Smart City Living Lab, which focuses R&D on devices that improve life in densifying cities.
- Demonstrated we are passionate about connecting more than "things" and announced the annual WorksWith conference, which connects developers and business leaders to the information, experts, and technology needed to go from IoT idea to award-winning innovation.
Business Outlook
The company expects third quarter revenue from continuing operations to be in the range of $170 to $180 million. The company also estimates the following results from continuing operations:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin between 57% and 57.5%
- GAAP operating expenses at approximately $116 million
- GAAP effective tax rate of approximately (11)%
- GAAP diluted loss per share to be in the range of a $(0.56) to $(0.46)
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:
- Non-GAAP gross margin between 57% and 58%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $93 million
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 14%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.10 and $0.20
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CST today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. The company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through August 4, 2021 online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 10158301.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the effect of the Skyworks transaction on the ability of Silicon Labs to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, advertisers, partners and others with whom it does business, or on its operating results and businesses generally; risks associated with the disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to such transaction; the timing and scope of anticipated share repurchases and/or dividends; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. The level of share repurchases and/or dividends depends on market conditions and the level of other uses of cash. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 3,
July 4,
July 3,
July 4,
Revenues
$169,492
$114,350
$327,349
$232,368
Cost of revenues
73,194
47,771
139,297
96,942
Gross profit
96,298
66,579
188,052
135,426
Operating expenses:
Research and development
64,832
57,992
128,847
115,702
Selling, general and administrative
42,953
40,350
85,407
84,802
Operating expenses
107,785
98,342
214,254
200,504
Operating loss
(11,487)
(31,763)
(26,202)
(65,078)
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
647
3,267
3,522
6,518
Interest expense
(6,486)
(11,778)
(17,810)
(17,319)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(17,326)
(40,274)
(40,490)
(75,879)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,165
(4,229)
3,157
(8,443)
Loss from continuing operations
(18,491)
(36,045)
(43,647)
(67,436)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
38,423
34,222
77,088
67,857
Net income (loss)
$ 19,932
$ (1,823)
$ 33,441
$ 421
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.41)
$ (0.82)
$ (0.98)
$ (1.54)
Net income
$ 0.44
$ (0.04)
$ 0.75
$ 0.01
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.41)
$ (0.82)
$ (0.98)
$ (1.54)
Net income
$ 0.44
$ (0.04)
$ 0.73
$ 0.01
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
44,803
43,761
44,481
43,699
Diluted
45,756
43,761
45,794
44,219
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Income Statement
Three Months Ended
July 3, 2021
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Stock
Compensation
Intangible Asset
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenues
$169,492
Gross profit
96,298
56.8%
$199
$ --
$96,497
56.9%
Research and development
64,832
38.3%
5,488
8,184
51,160
30.2%
Selling, general and administrative
42,953
25.3%
5,565
3,267
34,121
20.1%
Operating income (loss)
(11,487)
(6.8)%
11,252
11,451
11,216
6.6%
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
July 3, 2021
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Intangible
Investment
Interest
Expense
Adjustments*
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-
Loss from continuing operations
$(18,491)
$11,252
$11,451
$(236)
$4,992
$(1,500)
$7,468
Dilutive Securities Excluded From GAAP Measure Due to Net Loss
Diluted shares outstanding
44,803
953
45,756
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.41)
$ 0.16
* Represents pre-tax amounts
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Intangible
Disposition
Investment
Interest
Adjustments*
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-
Net income
$19,932
$13,644
$11,562
$3,195
$(236)
$4,992
$(4,818)
$48,271
Diluted shares outstanding
45,756
45,756
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.44
$ 1.05
* Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
Business Outlook
Three Months Ending
October 2, 2021
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments*
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
57% - 57.5%
0% - 0.5%
57% - 58%
Operating expenses
$116
$23
$93
Effective tax rate
(11)%
25%
14%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low
$(0.56)
$0.66
$0.10
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - high
$(0.46)
$0.66
$0.20
* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $12.8 million, intangible asset amortization of $11.1 million, interest expense adjustments of $5.1 million and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
July 3,
January 2,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 303,084
$ 202,720
Short-term investments
314,183
521,963
Accounts receivable, net
99,546
95,169
Inventories
52,269
47,861
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
94,378
87,103
Current assets held for sale
297,543
21,005
Total current assets
1,161,003
975,821
Property and equipment, net
139,362
135,803
Goodwill
376,389
376,389
Other intangible assets, net
140,581
163,483
Other assets, net
78,667
76,675
Non-current assets held for sale
--
265,316
Total assets
$1,896,002
$1,993,487
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 70,820
$ 54,949
Current portion of convertible debt, net
--
134,480
Deferred revenue and returns liability
12,811
12,986
Other current liabilities
70,552
81,650
Current liabilities held for sale
699
433
Total current liabilities
154,882
284,498
Convertible debt, net
439,654
428,945
Other non-current liabilities
73,712
79,752
Non-current liabilities held for sale
--
451
Total liabilities
668,248
793,646
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
--
--
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
44,764 and 43,925 shares issued and outstanding at
July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
200,716
204,359
Retained earnings
1,027,105
993,664
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(71)
1,814
Total stockholders' equity
1,227,754
1,199,841
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,896,002
$1,993,487
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
July 3,
July 4,
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 33,441
$ 421
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities of
continuing operations:
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(77,088)
(67,857)
Depreciation of property and equipment
8,184
7,711
Amortization of intangible assets and other assets
22,902
20,486
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
11,822
8,359
Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt
3,370
3,685
Stock-based compensation expense
22,620
24,461
Deferred income taxes
(5,644)
1,177
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(4,377)
7,070
Inventories
(4,447)
8,021
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,489)
22,976
Accounts payable
14,711
(769)
Other current liabilities and income taxes
(10,626)
(15,480)
Deferred revenue and returns liability
(175)
6,678
Other non-current liabilities
(3,464)
1,146
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
5,740
28,085
Investing Activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(80,426)
(199,347)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities
286,649
255,112
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,779)
(9,051)
Purchases of other assets
(578)
(820)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
--
(316,809)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
194,866
(270,915)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
--
845,000
Payments on debt
(140,572)
(597,446)
Repurchases of common stock
(18,982)
(16,287)
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(19,732)
(16,756)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
8,388
7,757
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations
(170,898)
222,268
Discontinued Operations
Operating activities
72,674
72,418
Investing activities
(2,018)
(1,343)
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
70,656
71,075
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
100,364
50,513
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
202,720
227,146
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$303,084
$277,659
