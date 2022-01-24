SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP is proud to welcome the newest member of their San Jose business law team, Jared M. Amory.
"We are pleased to add Jared and his strong, diverse set of skills to the SLG team. Our transactional practice has grown considerably over recent years and sustained such growth as a result of our continued efforts to work with our business clients and take care of them. We are confident that Jared will contribute to our transactional practice and enhance the firm culture that we are continuing to build," said San Jose transactional attorney, Mr. Bunnell. "I am thrilled to join this renowned firm and look forward to serving and expanding its clientele," said Mr. Amory.
Jared M. Amory is a business attorney who counsels businesses and individuals in a wide range of transactional matters. Mr. Amory's practice focuses on venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, business formations, intellectual property, technology licensing, and commercial transactions. He is also a member of the firm's Blockchain and Digital Currency Practice Group.
Prior to joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Amory litigated federal and state antitrust, employment, and business dispute cases, on an individual and class action basis. Mr. Amory also worked as a workplace investigator, where he conducted investigations of employee complaints for private and public entities in Southern California. In parallel, he also served as counsel for several startups, including an artificial intelligence security company and an e-commerce organic loose leaf tea company, and co-founded a company in the cannabis industry.
Mr. Amory received his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and earned his Intellectual Property Certificate, concentrating in trademark, copyright, and trade secret law. In the summer of 2017, Mr. Amory studied abroad in Paris, France, where he studied International Intellectual Property Law under Judge Margaret McKeown and Judge Michael Hawkins of the Ninth Circuit. He also participated in various associations such as the Sports and Entertainment Law Society (Community Liaison), Intellectual Property Law Association (Member), and Environmental Law Society (Treasurer). Mr. Amory also served as the lead volunteer at the Annual National Patent Conference.
Mr. Amory obtained his BA in Philosophy cum laude and was a member of the Honors Program at Ithaca College. He also played shortstop for the varsity baseball team. Most notably, the team won the 2013 Regional Championship and then placed third in the 2013 NCAA DIII World Series.
Mr. Amory can be reached at:
jamory@structurelaw.com or (408) 441-7500
About Structure Law Group, LLP
Structure Law Group, LLP is a business law firm located in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles that offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies of all sizes as well as individual entrepreneurs. SLG assists clients in all areas of business law including start-ups and financing, business litigation, merger and acquisitions, employment law, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights and commercial real estate. They are committed to providing an exceptional client experience through innovative, timely, and cost-effective legal services and solutions.
