NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG), (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A common stock on February 10, 2021.  The dividend will be paid on or about March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2021.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of September 30, 2020, the firm reported assets under management of $24.4 billion.    

 

