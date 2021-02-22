DUNCAN, Okla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Simmons Center in Duncan, OK will host this spring's Women's Lifestyle Expo. The event will be held on Friday, March 5 from 12:00-9:00 PM and Saturday, March 6 from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM. Come browse, shop, listen to fascinating speakers, eat excellent food and enjoy the fashion show this spring in Duncan.
The event will feature over 30 vendors with everything from jewelry to home decor and clothing to skincare. The expo will also feature wine tastings, food tastings, and a concession.
In addition to all of the spectacular booths and tastings, the event will also offer demonstrations and speakers on both Friday and Saturday including Women's Self Defense, Catalyst Nutrition, Along the Shore and many more.
Last but certainly not least is the fashion show to be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM. The show will feature spring and summer fashions by Duncan's very own Prairie Rose Gifts & Boutique and Southern Okie Boutique. Plus, the expo will feature adoptable pets from the Stephens County Humane Society!
Ticket cost is $7.00 per day or $10.00 for both days. Tickets are available at the door or you may reserve yours early at 580-252-2900.
For vendor information, please contact Lori at loribelcher@live.com or call 580-252-2900.
