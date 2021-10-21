SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebral, the leading online mental health provider, welcomes Simone Biles as a Chief Impact Officer. Together, Cerebral and Biles aim to address the stigma surrounding mental health, encourage help-seeking behavior and expand access to mental health resources, especially within underserved communities.
While more than 50 million Americans report a mental health challenge, less than 50% of those seek mental health treatment. Factors like cost and convenience are huge barriers to access, especially for those living in more rural areas or those who do not have insurance coverage.
"Mental health is just as important as physical health, but for far too long the stigma of mental health has prevented too many people from seeking help," said Biles. "I have my own challenges with mental health, and therapy has been very empowering for me as I try to be the best person that I can be. I believe everyone should have access to mental health resources and Cerebral gives me the ability to personalize my mental health care experience."
Biles, who has shared her experiences with ADHD and the foster care system, is committed to prioritizing the importance of mental health and increasing access to resources for all. The strategic partnership with Cerebral includes a financial commitment dedicated to providing mental health services in underserved communities. In addition, Cerebral will support a holistic approach to athlete wellness for young aspiring athletes at the World Championship Centre and WCC Academy and serve as an official sponsor of the Gold Over America Tour and 2022 Biles Invitational.
"Simone is an inspiration to children and adults around the world and her courage in prioritizing the importance of mental health on the global stage cannot be understated." said Kyle Robertson, founder and CEO of Cerebral. "We are extremely honored to partner with Simone to further raise awareness around today's mental health challenges and help increase the availability of quality mental health resources to anyone who needs them, which is the mission that ultimately drives us."
Cerebral's mission to improve access to high-quality mental health care through its digital-first model has gained incredible reception. The company member base has grown by over 900% in the last year, making it the fastest growing behavioral health company in the world.
About Cerebral
Cerebral's mission is to improve access to affordable, high-quality mental health care to everyone who needs it. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, talk therapists, and nutritionists—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Cerebral was founded and launched in January 2020 and is now the fastest growing mental health company in history. For more information, visit https://getcerebral.com.
