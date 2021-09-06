TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple Energy, LLC, one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the U.S announced today it will begin offering residential solar services in Pennsylvania, where solar power currently provides less than 1% of the state's electricity.
Simple Energy, LLC has been successfully delivering solar energy to qualified residents in California and Houston, Texas for more than 10 years collectively, which in partnership with Kota Energy Group has empowered hundreds of homeowners to become energy independent.
To meet Pennsylvania's growing demand for residential solar, Simple Energy, LLC has begun setting up free in-home solar consultations in Lancaster, York, Harrisburg, Lebanon, and Dauphin county with plans to expand to other areas in the coming months.
Simple Energy, LLC offers homeowners added benefits of going solar, such as zero-down solar financing, monetary savings, increased home value, and some of the solar industry's most aggressive solar incentives.
Josh Albert, Simple Energy, LLC Co-founder said:
"With Pennsylvania being one of the top energy producing states in the nation, we look forward to adding greater environmental protections to the state's resources."
Nick Krahenbuhl added:
"Our team of solar experts is second to none and we are excited to share our simple process of going solar and the benefits of solar panel ownership with the residents of Pennsylvania"
Simple Energy focuses its efforts on providing homeowners with solar panel ownership and industry leading solar panels accompanied by industry leading warranties all while streamlining the entire solar buying process.
About Simple Energy, LLC
Simple Energy, LLC provides solar panel ownership for residential and business owners seeking greater electric savings and increased property value while providing access to safe drinking water with every solar installation to developing regions around the world. The Simple Energy team has been bringing solar to communities for more than a decade, working together to keep your experience with solar simple. Visit Simple Energy at http://www.simpleenergysolar.com.
Media Contact
Nick Krahenbuhl, Simple Energy, LLC, +1 8329513011, joel@simpleenergysolar.com
SOURCE Simple Energy, LLC