BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simplify Compliance, a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, announces the acquisition of Human Capital Institute (HCI). Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, HCI provides human resource and talent management leadership education through corporate training, virtual workshops and conferences, certification programs, and a vast library of talent management resources. HCI will join Simplify Compliance under its Business & Learning Resources (BLR®) brand, helping to expand its capabilities within the human capital management market.
HCI represents the sixth acquisition for Simplify Compliance since its formation in 2016. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"We are excited to welcome HCI into the Simplify Compliance family. HCI and our BLR brand are leaders in the human capital management market. This acquisition brings value to our consolidated client base, contributing research-based professional development to our existing portfolio of solutions," says Dan Oswald, Chief Executive Officer of Simplify Compliance.
"It was important to find a perfect home for HCI. With a great footing in the HR marketplace and a history of making significant contributions to the industry, we are confident that we've made the right decision for our staff, facilitators, clients, sponsors and the HCI brands with Simplify Compliance," commented Chuck Feltz, Chief Executive Officer, Human Capital Institute.
About Simplify Compliance
Simplify Compliance provides the nation's businesses with the latest knowledge and regulatory information to make decisive, positive, and productive decisions in a continuously evolving business environment, serving a range of industries, including health care, human capital management, and telecommunications. Simplify Compliance provides timesaving products and solutions that help businesses monitor compliance, implement best practices, and optimize financial performance to achieve their goals. Simplify Compliance proudly operates BLR®, Bluepoint, CCMI, and HCPro, as well as sub brands M. Lee Smith, DecisionHealth, and HealthLeaders. For more information, visit https://www.simplifycompliance.com/.
About BLR
Business and Learning Resources (BLR®), a division of Simplify Compliance, is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management; environment, health, and safety; L&D; and legal markets. With more than 40 years of experience, BLR provides education solutions designed to help businesses deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize efficiencies in employee workflows, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit https://www.blr.com/.
About Human Capital Institute
HCI believes that strategic, high-performing HR professionals and teams drive better human capital and business outcomes by aligning their organizations' human capital strategy with their business strategy. Since 2004, HCI has provided relevant, research-based learning resources to support the professional development of the global HR community and to enable HR professionals and teams to solve their toughest challenges. Today, HCI's industry-recognized certifications, conferences, and on-demand content help 200,000+ members worldwide to advance their HR careers and accelerate their organizations' business results. Visit https://www.hci.org/.
About Leeds Equity Partners:
Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, visit https://www.leedsequity.com/.
Media Contact
Press Team, Simplify Compliance, 1-978-624-4568, Press@SimplifyCompliance.com
SOURCE Simplify Compliance