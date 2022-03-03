REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, a leading provider of employee experience software, unveiled today its second annual conference, Cohesion 2022, for employee experience professionals, which will take place on October 17th, 2022 – October 19th, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco. The conference will feature keynotes from transformational employee experience leaders, executives who have revolutionized their cultures, and a surprise inspirational keynote from a well-known celebrity. In addition to the keynotes, Cohesion 2022 is doubling down on the success of its practical sessions with detailed looks into the methodologies of how the most successful EX teams are increasing engagement, alignment, and collaboration within their organizations. Attendees will get the opportunity to network with peers, develop their playbooks through interactive workshops, and have a plethora of fun along the way through the conference's after-hours festivities.
"We've all been there. You sign up for an event, sit through some interesting presentations, meet a few like-minded folks, and generally have a good experience. But afterward you're like, 'I feel like I learned a lot, but here I am back at work, and I don't have a clue what to do with any of it,'" said Jason Anthoine, an employee experience thought leader, "That's why I like Simpplr's Cohesion event. Not only do you get to learn a lot and meet more than a few like-minded folks, but you also get specific, relevant, and immediately actionable ideas and advice that you can start doing as soon as you're back at work. A bunch of smart folks telling you what to do is great. But a bunch of smart folks telling you how to do it is even better. Join us at Cohesion 2022 and see for yourself."
Last year's inaugural Cohesion conference, which was held virtually, saw over fifteen-hundred employee experience professionals register to learn, grow, and expand the thought-practice of the industry. Attendees heard first-hand from inspirational speakers, including Elaine Welteroth (Former Editor-in-Chief, Conde Nast), Dex-Hunter Torricke (Head of Communications, Oversight Board for Meta), Jim Donald (Former CEO and President of Starbucks), and numerous industry thought leaders.
Key themes from the upcoming conference will cover the most critical topics employee experience professionals are currently facing, including:
- Best practice for internal communications, people experience, and information technology professionals
- Experience-driven lessons on employee journey mapping and engagement tactics
- New perspectives on building diversity, equity, and inclusivity within every organization
- Creating real-time and responsive feedback cycles within the employee experience
- How to use Simpplr to accelerate building a modern employee experience and exponentially increase employee engagement
- We encourage readers to stay tuned for more information in the coming months as we announce our keynote speakers, give more specifics on our case study sessions, and unveil new opportunities for EX professionals to elevate their careers through the Cohesion ecosystem.
You can learn more and register today for Cohesion 2022 at http://www.cohesion2022.com
About Simpplr
Simpplr provides employee experience software that helps companies connect and align employees. With what Simpplr calls Live EX, the platform helps companies communicate better in a distributed world and measures an organization's heartbeat by understanding employee alignment and sentiment in real time. Ultimately, Simpplr aims to enable more positive work environments by helping organizations be more open and caring.
Trusted by leading brands, including DocuSign, Eurostar, and AAA, our customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement and retention, and accelerated business performance.
Simpplr is headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Simpplr is widely acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative, and most liked solutions in our market. We boast numerous top-tier accolades and encourage you to check us out on various review sites. Learn more at http://www.simpplr.com
About Cohesion 2022
Cohesion 2022 is Simpplr's three-day industry conference for employee experience professionals taking place on October 17th, 2022 – October 19th, 2022. At the event, leaders from internal communications, human resources, and information technology functions will evolve their own functional competence through best practices, peer-driven networking, and empowering keynotes. Together, attendees will further the future of the employee experience industry.
Register today to ensure your spot at the premiere conference for employee experience professionals: http://www.cohesion2022.com
