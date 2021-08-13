REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, a virtual headquarters platform marketed as today's modern intranet, today announces the addition of Dan Bock as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Dan is responsible for Simpplr's growth strategy across the organization as the company responds to the increased demand for its virtual headquarters solution.
Dan brings with him over 20 years of experience in leading successful go-to-market operations in SaaS and information technology businesses. Prior to joining Simpplr, Dan served as Cornerstone On Demand's Senior Vice President of Sales for North America. During his time at Cornerstone On Demand, Dan rapidly rose through the ranks of the sales organization starting as a Global Sales Manager, and then a Regional Vice President, Senior Regional Vice President, until his final position as Senior Vice President for North America. Additionally, Dan carries the hardwon lessons from his time prior to Cornerstone On Demand at companies including the Apriso Corporation, Silicon Energy, i2 Technologies and others.
"Dan's expertise in building and scaling effective go-to-market programs is a welcomed addition to Simpplr's leadership team. The impact of his knowledge and experience on the success of Simpplr's future cannot be overstated." says Dhiraj Sharma (CEO, Simpplr), "As we respond to increased demand from enterprise organizations looking to optimize their employee experience, Dan's leadership will prove an accelerant to the growth of our business."
"I am thrilled to be joining Simpplr's leadership team as their CRO. Simpplr's platform serves as a catalyst for enterprise businesses to become more agile and communicate clearly with their workforce in the ever-changing world we find ourselves in." says Dan Bock (CRO, Simpplr) "Training and enabling our go-to-market teams to accurately navigate the exponential market opportunity is a welcomed challenge. Our team has already started to build the infrastructure needed to scale."
As Simpplr continues its outstanding growth trajectory, Dan will oversee new customer acquisition and increasing the value of Simpplr's platform to existing customers.
About Simpplr
Simpplr simplifies employee communication. Founded in 2014, Simpplr's modern intranet platform accelerates employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. The company has raised a total of $61.1 million from Tola Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Still Venture Capital. Simpplr is headquartered virtually with offices in California and India, and is a recipient of the 2021 Inc. Magazine Great Places to Work Award. For more information, visit https://www.simpplr.com/
Media Contact:
Media Contact
Brian Brannon, Simpplr, 6028281618, brian.brannon@simpplr.com
SOURCE Simpplr