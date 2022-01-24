Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.)

 By Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that on January 20, 2022 the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 7, 2022.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:                                                                              

Addo Investor Relations

investor.relations@strongtie.com 

(310) 829-5400

