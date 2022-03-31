IMAPAC is hosting a series of conferences, titled the 9th Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2022 Conference, the 6th Annual BioLogistics World Asia 2022 Conference, and the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2022 from the 29th to the 31st of March, 2022, to discuss the future of biologics manufacturing and supply chain and logistics. The event is going hybrid, with vFairs as its technology partner.
SINGAPORE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAPAC is hosting three conferences from the 29th to the 31st of March, 2022, for leading biopharma companies to discuss the future of vaccines. These are the 9th Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2022 Conference, the 6th Annual BioLogistics World Asia 2022 Conference, and the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2022. While the conferences will take place from the 29th to the 31st of March, the awards will take place on the 29th and 30th of March.
At these events, over 400 leading personnel from the biopharmaceutical manufacturing and logistics industries will be there in person at the Suntec Convention Center, Singapore. The organization is hosting these events in response to the need to discuss vaccine development, key challenges in biologics & vaccine manufacturing, best practices in upstream processing, cost reduction in downstream processing, single-use technologies, and biologics development management. They will discuss these topics in the form of presentations, and with exhibitions about the latest solutions. This will foster growth and development in the industry in Singapore, which is positioning itself as a biopharmaceutical leader.
As these topics are quite relevant globally, the hosts have partnered with vFairs to accommodate over a 1,000 virtual attendees at these events. This will enhance the impact of these events, and make them accessible for a wider audience.
Aloysius Chong, Project Manager at IMAPAC shared a welcome message stating, "Welcome to the Asia Pacific's most bioprocessing-focused & vein-to-vein logistics conference for biologics and vaccines."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "Biopharmaceuticals is an exciting field, especially in this world where we know how important vaccines are. vFairs is proud to be the technology partner for IMAPAC at this truly innovative series of events."
Virtual attendees can access these events at their respective home pages:
- 9th Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2022 Conference
- 6th Annual BioLogistics World Asia 2022 Conference
- Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2022
About IMAPAC
IMAPAC Pte Ltd started in Singapore in 2010 with providing quality conference and networking opportunities for businesses in the life science industry. As it has expanded its portfolio by venturing into market research reports, webcasts, and digital solutions, it has now become the one-stop solution for business intelligence and networking activities in the life science industry.
Over the past 3 to 5 years IMAPAC has launched multiple new projects and even moved into newer geographies. In 2017 IMAPAC launched the Logistics portfolio with conferences inSingapore and Korea. In 2018 IMAPAC launched the first event in Northern Europe with a very successful launch of the Biologics World Nordics catering to the Scandinavian market. IMAPAC has also moved the Biologics Manufacturing Asia from China to Singapore and it is now the flagship show for the Industry in Singapore with over 40 exhibitors and 500 attendees. Lastly continuing on our geographic expansion in 2019 IMAPAC has moved into the Japan market with the launch of the Biologics Manufacturing Japan.
We have also launched our market research division in 2019 where we are producing bespoke market Intelligence reports and real-time trackers on the different segments in the Life Science industry. Additionally we have launched our LeadGen 360 digital solutions in aiding the biopharma and life science companies to create brand awareness, generate high quality leads and do top-notch product launches.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
