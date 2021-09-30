PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today provided a corporate update and outlined conclusions from its recently conducted strategic review. As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast followed by Q&A today, September 30th at 8:30 AM ET (details below).
"My belief in the opportunities and potential has never been stronger. Once I assumed the CEO role in May 2021 it became clear that we had areas where improvements should immediately be made. We kicked off a strategic review to identify actionable process improvements and critical decisions," commented Wil Ralston, Chief Executive Officer of SinglePoint. "While we will always review and improve processes, the initial strategy review identified clear focal points for the Company - clean energy and indoor air quality for the places we work, live, play and go to school. We are committed to this plan which I believe provides the best path forward for the Company that maximizes value and growth. Moving forward we have a solid foundation, clearly defined areas of focus, vertically integrated subsidiaries with rejuvenated leadership and team members, and a strengthened balance sheet to support continued growth. I am excited about the future and building continued shareholder value in the near and long-term."
Over the course of the last months, SinglePoint conducted a strategic review to evaluate all business lines and current product portfolio as well as the Company's internal processes. This review included evaluating fundamental levers including personnel, sales, products, and marketing to determine where improvements could be made; implementing new corporate synergies to improve internal communication resulting in improved team morale and culture within the Company and subsidiaries. The Company believes this will position SinglePoint as a partner of choice and empower the team to generate sales, launch its sales enablement functions, create more agility and autonomy, identify opportunities, eliminate duplicity, and further define processes to streamline business operations across all entities.
Core Areas of Focus
- People: Putting people first - defined as our internal team, customers, partners and shareholders. We will continue to invest in employees, in partners and in the communities we serve, to provide lifetime value and improve the areas we live, work and play.
- Planet: With everything we do, we will look to implement sustainable and beneficial innovation to better the planet for future generations to come.
- Process: We will drive internal growth utilizing a focused data driven process and will look for accretive acquisitions that meet our defined criteria and synchronize with our internal synergies that promote cross company collaboration that provide operational synergies and scale.
- Profit: Implementation of these repeatable effective processes will result in monetization and ensure profitability and sustainability of operations and investments.
Additionally, throughout the review, SinglePoint subsidiaries Direct Solar America and EnergyWyze were able to vertically integrate and achieve efficiencies through collaboration. This vertical integration approach will allow the Company to drive their own individual growth, within their respective business unit while also contributing and accelerating growth and profitability with its sister subsidiary business units creating a truly scalable win-win relationship.
"With the growth potential and market opportunities that I believe SinglePoint has ahead of it, we envision our path forward as a reliable renewability and sustainability energy company: providing renewable, sustainable energy solutions through solar, battery backup, wind, EV charging. We will continue providing additional accretive products that improve quality of life both indoors and outside. I am committed to continuing to build the Company around our mission: harmonizing people and planet. We are grateful to our shareholders for continued support and look forward to providing additional updates as we execute on business strategies," concluded Mr. Ralston.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET. The call will be led by Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, who will be joined by Corey Lambrecht, CFO of SinglePoint. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9708 (domestic) or (201) 689-8259 (international). The webcast and live Q&A will be accessible here and archived for 90 days following the event. Questions can be typed in live during the event or pre-submitted to SING@jtcir.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.
About SinglePoint Inc.
SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
