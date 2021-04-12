MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification service provider, has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to provide integration between Zoom Phone and InformaCast mass notification software. Zoom Phone customers will now be able to trigger and receive mass notifications using InformaCast to stay informed about crisis events that may impact their well-being.
"Safety is a top-of-mind concern for our customers," said Walter Anderson, a senior product manager for Zoom. "Adding InformaCast's mass notification capabilities to our Zoom Phone offering gives users a powerful safety and alerting tool to leverage in their existing environments."
Zoom Phone customers will have full access to InformaCast's mobile and on-premises alerting capabilities. When a notification is triggered from a Zoom Phone it can be delivered to an ecosystem of connected devices and systems, sending text, audio and visual messages to other phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, digital signage and mobile devices. Messages can be preconfigured to address urgent situations an organization may face, from an active shooter to an emergency. Being able to activate alerts from devices and systems people are using regularly makes it quick and easy to get the word out when time is of the essence.
"We're excited to partner with an industry leader to make mass notification easier," said Pat Scheckel, executive vice president of product management for Singlewire Software. "Adding Zoom Phone compatibility to InformaCast makes our solution available to more organizations looking to provide better ways to keep their people informed about emergency situations."
Zoom Phone customers will also be able to utilize InformaCast CallAware to receive alerts when someone dials an emergency number from a Zoom phone (often 911). When an emergency number is dialed, select team members will receive an InformaCast notification with details about who placed the call. This can help organizations quickly deploy assistance to those who need it and direct first responders so no time is wasted locating the person in need.
For more information about how InformaCast and Zoom Phone can enhance safety and communication, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-and-zoom.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading service for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit
http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
