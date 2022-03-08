SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lyons Hardcastle comes to Situation Publishing after more than two decades in journalism. After cutting her teeth at alternative weekly newspapers in California, where she covered everything from state politics and crime to environmental news, she moved into business reporting in 2009. Lyons Hardcastle worked as a freelance editor and writer covering clean tech for publications including Silicon Valley Business Journal, Solar Novus Today, and Environment + Energy Leader.
In 2017, she joined SDxCentral. As a senior editor and then managing editor, Lyons Hardcastle covered a range of enterprise IT topics including cloud, networking, and data center infrastructure, before focusing exclusively on cybersecurity. As cybersecurity editor for Situation Publishing, Lyons Hardcastle will continue covering technologies, trends, and threats in this space.
"I'm looking forward to my new role at Situation Publishing and growing the cybersecurity coverage and team at The Register and the rest of Situation Publishing's news sites," Lyons Hardcastle said. "It's such a dynamic field with a constantly changing threat landscape, evolving tools and frameworks on how to best protect organizations, and, of course, plenty of hype around the next best buzzy acronym that promises to solve everyone's biggest security challenges in one magical product."
"I can't wait to cut through the marketing buzz and advance the discussion with infosec professionals about how to address companies' toughest cybersecurity pain points. I'm excited to help position Situation Publishing and The Register as the No. 1 cybersecurity news source for enterprise IT leaders."
"We're so pleased Jessica is joining The Register to set the direction of our cybersecurity coverage, which will reflect the real-world challenges our readers face, and the opportunities they can seize," said Chris Williams, Editor in Chief, Situation Publishing.
"It is exciting to have both the technical understanding of the enterprise security world along with broader reporting skills Jessica brings to the table," said Nicole Hemsoth, Deputy Editor in Chief, Situation Publishing.
"As a leader in IT security reporting, The Register will benefit dramatically from this expertise and direction. We are thrilled to see coverage get even stronger with her at the helm."
