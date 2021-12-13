EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's 10th Chancellor, Dr. James T. Minor, was approved by the SIU Board of Trustees during its regularly scheduled December meeting.
"I'm excited, humbled and extraordinarily honored for the opportunity to serve SIUE and the SIU System," said Minor. "I am appreciative of the board's confidence, as well as President Dan Mahony's confidence, in my leadership for the next chapter at SIUE. I am also deeply grateful for the engagement and the work of campus constituents who served on the search committee. It's a tremendous season to go forward in public higher education, and I'm excited about SIUE being at the forefront."
Minor pointed to the many opportunities SIUE presents with its strong academic programs, being located in a dynamic metropolitan region, and its community of amazing educators.
He spoke of the symmetry in strategic priorities of the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the SIU System and the tremendous ongoing work at SIUE related to retention and degree completion, preserving affordability, and impact and outreach.
"How we operationalize those priorities at SIUE will be determined once I'm on the ground and have the benefit of listening and engaging the campus community," Minor shared. "The shorthand for the plan will be to focus on accomplishing the institution's core mission by ensuring that a greater percentage of students who enroll cross a commencement stage. That means SIUE will have an increasingly positive impact on the local community, region and state."
Minor's appointment is historic as he becomes the institution's first African American chancellor.
"Throughout the interview process, it hadn't occurred to me that this fact would be part of the narrative associated with my appointment," he reflected. "I'm certainly proud and recognize the symbolic significance, but that must now be converted into realizing greater inclusion in the University and it being understood as a place for everyone to accomplish their educational and professional goals."
Minor also underscored the University's momentum, which he looks forward to joining.
"I'm going to join conversations and efforts that are already in progress," he noted. "My role will be to facilitate and, to the degree possible, accelerate progress advancing strategic priorities on campus as we pursue clear and quantifiable goals."
Minor will assume the chancellor role on March 1, 2022. He arrives on campus after having most recently served as assistant vice chancellor and senior strategist in the Office of the Chancellor at California State University.
He holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as a bachelor's in sociology from Jackson State University and a master's in sociology from the University of Nebraska.
Minor succeeds Randy Pembrook who has served as SIUE's chancellor since 2016 and will retire in 2022.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River's rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.
Media Contact
Megan Wieser, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 618-650-3653, mwieser@siue.edu
SOURCE Southern Illinois University Edwardsville