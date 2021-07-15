HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six Pillars Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, announced today that in December 2020 it led the recapitalization of The Liberty Group in partnership with its founder, Ken Bohan, and Merit Capital Partners.
Liberty, founded in 1977 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading specialty temporary staffing and executive search firm focused on serving the multi-family real estate industry throughout the U.S. Liberty fulfills on-site temporary staffing needs across various multi-family residential job functions, including property management, marketing, leasing, maintenance, accounting, and IT. Liberty's search division focuses on highly skilled and experienced personnel, placing executive talent into multi-family corporate management positions which include the functions listed above along with asset management, development, construction and finance. Liberty also provides candidate onboarding services such as screening and background checks. Currently, Liberty Temporaries has 28 offices serving over 5,000 properties a year in 35 states, while Liberty Executive Search has filled positions in 48 of the 50 states.
"We spent a significant amount of time studying the multi-family staffing market and found Liberty to be the standout provider. We, alongside our partners Merit Capital Partners, are very excited to join the team at Liberty while they continue to invest in their national presence providing comprehensive human capital services to multi-family property managers, investors, owners, and developers. Importantly, the leaders at Liberty share in our core values as well as maintain a tremendous focus on ensuring high levels of customer and employee engagement," said Brandt Hamby, Managing Director of Six Pillars.
Liberty will continue to be led by its tenured management team with Ken Bohan moving to Chairman of the Board. "I am proud to partner with Six Pillars and Merit to continue the Liberty legacy," added Bohan. "We did extensive diligence to find not only a financial partner, but someone who aligned with our culture and added strategic value. We have now enhanced the financial, operational, and strategic resources to guide Liberty as it grows alongside its customers to serve their human capital needs."
Ken Bohan and The Liberty Group were advised by Neal England of Capital Alliance in the transaction. Neal England currently leads the business services practice at Founders Advisors.
ABOUT SIX PILLARS PARTNERS
Six Pillars Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm led by business founders and operators that are focused exclusively on partnering with companies who embody their core values. Its principals have invested over $500mm of equity in their careers as investors and operators with top-tier results often driven by alignment of values with all stakeholders. Currently, Six Pillars has three platform investments within the human capital and business services space. Six Pillars continues to pursue investment opportunities in founder-owned, business services companies with $7mm to $30mm of EBITDA. For more information on Six Pillars Partners, please visit http://www.sixpillarspartners.com.
ABOUT MERIT CAPITAL PARTNERS
Since 1993, Merit Capital Partners has invested over $2.0 billion of capital through six institutionally sponsored limited partnerships and 94 platform investments. Merit invests both subordinated debt and equity in each transaction to support majority and minority management buyouts, recapitalizations, acquisition financings and other shareholder liquidity events. Merit seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and independent sponsors, underwriting both control and non-control ownership transactions. For more information on Merit Capital Partners, please visit http://www.meritcapital.com.
ABOUT CAPITAL ALLIANCE CORPORTATION
Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including human capital management, contracting and engineering, technology, energy, manufacturing and business services. The privately held firm has completed more than 240 transactions with an aggregate transaction value exceeding $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world. Brad Buttermore is the Managing Partner and CFO of Capital Alliance Corp.
