GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2021 on 22 April 2021 at approximately 08:45 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a Webcast, with the opportunity to ask questions via the chat function, at 10:00 (CET).

To join the Webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/606f1e9d8c549514003fe8dd/bvcd

Sweden                                +46 10 884 8016

UK / International                  +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode:                             895705

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the Webcast, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46 725 77 65 76.

Aktiebolaget SKF

      (publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-22-april,c3323918

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skfs-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-22-april-301267334.html

SOURCE SKF

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.