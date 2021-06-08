SAN FRANCISCO and AUCKLAND, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intertrust and Sky New Zealand today announced that Sky New Zealand will use Intertrust's ExpressPlay DRM cloud service to help protect Sky New Zealand's Sky Go, an over-the-top (OTT) video service. With the selection of ExpressPlay DRM, Sky New Zealand joins the large number of video service providers in the Asia-Pacific region using Intertrust's content protection services.
ExpressPlay® DRM is a complete multi-DRM monetization service for OTT streaming operators and content distributors. This cloud-based service offers the broadest client device compatibility for live and premium video on demand (VOD) services with proven scalability in the world's largest OTT streaming platforms.
Sky Go is a Live TV and VOD OTT companion service offering premium sports, news, box sets, movies, shows and entertainment programing to all Sky box customers, anywhere in New Zealand. ExpressPlay DRM will protect all Live OTT streaming content delivered over the Sky Go service.
"We are pleased and honored to welcome Sky New Zealand to the Asia-Pacific family of partners that rely on ExpressPlay DRM to protect their valuable streaming services," said Ali Hodjat, Product Marketing Director, Media Solutions at Intertrust. "We look forward to working together to ensure that all Sky Go customers can enjoy this premium service in a secure and seamless environment."
"Sky Go gives our Sky box customers the ability to easily enjoy their favorite content anytime, anywhere," said Jonny Errington, Chief Commercial Officer at Sky New Zealand. "By partnering with a company with Intertrust's depth of experience and technological expertise in content protection, we can ensure our more than 40 channels of live sport and entertainment content is best protected whilst providing our customers with a great service without compromise."
ExpressPlay DRM is a key component of the ExpressPlay Media Security Suite, which consists of a cloud-based and studio trusted multi-DRM service, unique direct-to-TV broadcast security, comprehensive anti-piracy services, and an offline multi-DRM platform.
About Intertrust
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Sky New Zealand
Sky is New Zealand's leading entertainment company and home to the best and broadest choice in live sport, movies, shows, documentaries and breaking news. Sky offers a suite of viewing choices to suit every New Zealander, whether it's through the Sky Box and streaming service Sky Go for premium direct-to-home customers, or through its contract-free streaming services Sky Sport Now for sport or Neon for movies and entertainment. Sky recently launched Sky Broadband, made for entertainment, and also owns free-to-air channel, Prime. Unique New Zealand stories and free-to-air sport are a strong part of Prime's line-up.
