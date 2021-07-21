PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking and loan origination solutions, announced today that SkyOne Federal Credit Union has selected NXT, its unified online and mobile banking platform for consumers and businesses, as well as AWARE, its enterprise-wide data analytics and reporting platform. Powered by best-in-breed capabilities and an SDK that extends its customization and flexibility potential, NXT increases member engagement through its intuitive UI/UX and personalized in-platform marketing campaigns that leverage predictive analytics and user behavior data.
"SkyOne's approach to reducing friction in the member journey, coupled with our desire to provide advanced digital capabilities, makes NXT a great solution that not only provides a solid foundation to our digital platform, but also enables ongoing innovation via SDKs and open APIs," said Shannon Doiron, Chief Marketing Officer, SkyOne Federal Credit Union. "Additionally, the member insights we will gain from AWARE provides us the opportunity to truly tailor the experience to each individual member."
As an existing Alogent customer, SkyOne will benefit from extended flexibility and interoperability across the entire Alogent suite of solutions, paired with access to cross-channel data reporting and role-based visual dashboards for insights around user journeys, feature adoptions, transaction volumes, and more.
"NXT's open, API-based, unified digital banking platform ensures a streamlined approach for SkyOne, with consistent user experiences at each member-facing touch-point and hundreds of pre-built configurations to enhance engagement through complementary services," said Jason Schwabline, Chief Strategy Officer, Alogent. "Sitting at the heart of its digital ecosystem and paired with powerful data insights with AWARE, the credit union is positioned to quickly identify product and member needs and trends, today and well into the future."
SkyOne Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Hawthorne, CA, serves over 40,000 members nationwide and manages more than $600M assets.
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content management, digital banking and loan origination technologies to financial institutions, currently including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our solutions are versatile, scalable, user-friendly, and exceptionally stable. Because of our relentless focus on innovation, our clients consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
Media Inquiries
Alogent
Wendi Klein, VP Marketing & Communications
pr@alogent.com, +1-678-966-0844
SkyOne Federal Credit Union
Shannon Doiron, Chief Marketing Officer
sdoiron@skyone.org, 310-491-7624
SOURCE Alogent