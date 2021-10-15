LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skypod is pleased to announce their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month alongside The National Breast Cancer Foundation with a $100 credit donation to all those who have been recently diagnosed with or who have survived breast cancer. This past year caused challenges for all, and screenings and early detection of breast cancer was no exception. This year, Skypod would like to help raise awareness of the importance of education surrounding breast cancer, and give the gift of digital time capsules, to allow families dealing with the effects of a breast cancer diagnosis the opportunity to capture special moments and memories and deliver those messages to loved ones. Families may sign up at http://www.skypod.com/breast-cancer to receive their free credits. No credit card information will be needed, and they may use their credits within one year.
"I can only imagine the pain of having a loved one be diagnosed with breast cancer. I know if my wife were put in that situation, she would be so concerned about our children remembering her and our happy memories as a family. That's why it's so important to me that these families have Skypod, to hold onto those important memories for a lifetime," said Skypod Founder and CEO, Richard Jardine.
The concept of Skypod.com was inspired by the many routine flights its CEO, Richard Jardine, had taken over the years. Jardine looked out above the clouds and thought, "What if today was my last day? What would happen to my family, my friends? How would I be remembered? I have so many life lessons, stories, and memories to share with loved ones." From there, an idea struck him to create the Skypod.com cloud platform; a digital method of storing all the things that matter to him, where he can share and make them viewable to loved ones at specific times in the future. With Skypod, Richard also realized that his loved ones would never risk not "being together" on a birthday, holiday, or special occasion.
Skypod is a patent-pending, cloud storage technology that empowers its users to share important life-changing memories and special messages by creating digital time capsules. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe, secured messages, photos, or videos that are encrypted, delivered immediately and made viewable to loved ones at a later date and time, up to five years in the future. Users of Skypod.com discover that even if they can't be there physically - they can still show up for the people they love during life's most precious occasions. Innovative and one-of-a-kind, Skypod digital time capsules are simple to create and share for all occasions, especially useful during end-of-life planning.
About Skypod
Skypod is an innovative, patent-pending, cloud storage platform that allows users to save, record and upload personal videos, photos, and other digital files to be encrypted then delivered to one or more recipients and made viewable at a later date – both during and after life. The encrypted digital time capsules are safe and secured, ideal for those who may want to share a video message on a momentous occasion, including end of life planning, birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries, or to leave behind words of wisdom. This innovative platform was developed to help individuals share special messages with loved ones on any date in the future, especially when they may not be around to deliver them. Skypod gives millions in free credits to anyone in need.
About The National Breast Cancer Foundation
National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor, Janelle Hail. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980 at the age of 34. At the time of her diagnosis, there was little information about the disease, and she was forced to make a decision about her health with few options. After her treatment, Janelle made a commitment to help women around the world by educating them about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. NBCF's mission is to help women now by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.
