The organization names Nick Tirrell as its new Chief Technology Officer, Citing "Strong Values Alignment" between the two.
OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkysTheLimit.org ("Sky's the Limit"), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, is excited to announce a new addition to its impressive leadership team, bringing Nick Tirrell aboard as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Because of Sky's the Limit's rapid growth and continual expansion into new markets, now is both an opportune and necessary time to bring on an impactful and talented CTO who works proactively at the leading edge of evolving markets. Nick will begin the onboarding process shortly and will be ready and officially in-place on May 23, 2022.
As a creative technologist, Nick works hands-on as an engineering leader, splitting time between coding and managing engineers. With a unique blend of technology vision and business acumen, he excels in leveraging powerful business strategies through high-performance applications and clever infrastructure. Committed to Sky's the Limit's mission, Nick's proficiency with the organization's tech stack and entrepreneurial spirit make him ideally suited for the CTO role here.
Bo Ghirardelli, Co-Founder and CEO, SkysTheLimit.org, stated, "Nick is an entrepreneur, a former CTO, and product design-builder. He's passionate about our mission. He has an inclusive team development mindset and has a practiced approach to building teams which is precisely what is needed in his new role. Most importantly, Nick has strong values alignment with Sky's The Limit. We are thrilled to have him join our team."
Sky's the Limit welcomes entrepreneurs to join the organization's free platform to help solidify and grow their fledgling businesses. Sky's the Limit leverages its digital platform and extensive entrepreneurial network to help entrepreneurs in need of business mentoring and resources, providing real-time coaching and development, one-on-one business advising and mentoring, and cutting-edge tools and services to help them take new ideas to market faster – and with greater rates of success.
About SkysTheLimit.org:
SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects underrepresented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky's the Limit's mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members as well as monthly funding opportunities. Through its proven platform and expertise in digital delivery, Sky's the Limit develops the social capital of first-time entrepreneurs to increase their chances of building successful businesses.
Media Contact
Penny Guyon, Strut Agency, 1 323-874-0772, penny@strutagency.com
Tashion Macon, Strut Agency, (818) 749-8786, tashion@strutagency.com
SOURCE SkysTheLimit.org