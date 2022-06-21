Shining a light on the critical role of refugee entrepreneurs in US Economic Growth
OAKLAND, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkysTheLimit.org ("Sky's the Limit"), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, is excited to sponsor the One Journey Festival on June 25th in Washington, D.C.
This third national celebration of refugee talents, stories and accomplishments will be held on the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral. Sky's the Limit staff and volunteers will be on-hand in the Take Action tent to encourage Festival attendees to join the movement to support refugee entrepreneurs in multiple ways, including a virtual marketplace and $5000 grants competition.
Laura Plato, Sky's the Limit's COO, will also be facilitating a storytelling panel at the Festival featuring Philip Vang, Founder and CEO of Foodhini, a successful home catering company offering authentic ethnic home cooking in the DMV region and singer, songwriter and producer Abraham Mwinda, who also runs a thriving video production company in the L.A region.
Said Plato: "As we celebrate World Refugee Day this week, it's a great time to reflect on the fact that, plain and simple, refugee-led businesses change lives. Refugee entrepreneurs create jobs, infuse economies with new talent and skills, and create thriving, inclusive communities. As we begin to welcome a new group of refugees from the Ukraine, at the Festival we continue to celebrate and recognize our neighbors from as far afield as Afghanistan, Asia, and Africa. Sky's the Limit is proud to partner with One Journey and support the work to shift the narrative about refugees worldwide, and to help address the global refugee crisis by economically empowering refugees to launch new businesses."
Over the next 12 months, Sky's the Limit seeks to support no fewer than 100 refugee entrepreneurs and has committed a minimum of $25,000 in start-up grant funding to accelerate these business owners' growth.
Founded by Vanda Berninger and Wendy Chan, both of whom immigrated to the United States when their families were forced to flee their respective home countries due to war and civil unrest, One Journey is an alliance that has amassed a diverse coalition of allies. The organization was formed in September of 2017 to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis and help the public see the contributions and talents of refugees and displaced people. They aim to celebrate diversity and combat growing nativism and apathy towards a humanitarian crisis of historic scale.
With hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, and partners, their team of community organizers has hosted 45+ refugee awareness-raising and celebratory events, including their signature event, the annual One Journey Festival.
"As the global refugee crisis worsens, the need for a Festival like this is even more urgent," said Wendy Chan, One Journey Co-Founder. "During these tragic times, the world needs a moment for reflection, connection, and celebration. This is the place to meet our neighbors from refugee communities and experience the many contributions this vibrant population brings to America."
Raising awareness worldwide, One Journey's message of "many paths, one journey" has already reached more than 275,000 people globally. The first two festivals were held in June 2018 and June 2019 on the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral and drew thousands of participants. Highlights of past events include a cooking show with José Andrés, live interactive experiences with refugees in Iraq, Rwanda and Mexico, and appearances by live music groups and UN Goodwill Ambassadors. This year's festival takes place on June 25th and will feature performers including Afghanistan's first rock group Kabul Dreams, Ukrainian ensemble and activists Gerdan, the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus made up of refugee girls along with employment workshops, panel discussions, artisan sellers and food purveyors. RSVPs for this free event are encouraged on Eventbrite.
Sky's the Limit joins socially minded brands including Accenture, Starbucks, Amazon, UPS, the Kennedy Center, and Hyatt, and the Welcome.US coalition in supporting the One Journey mission.
As an organization centered around uplifting and supporting entrepreneurs, Sky's the Limit recognizes the unique talents and gifts that refugees bring to the table and welcomes everyone to join the free platform at skysthelimit.org to connect with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and receive mentorship, coaching and links to business resources and funding.
About SkysTheLimit.org:
SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects underrepresented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky's the Limit's mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members as well as monthly funding opportunities.
Media Contact
Penny Guyon, Strut Agency, 1 323-874-0772, penny@strutagency.com
Tashion Macon, Skys The Limit, (818) 749-8786, tashion@skysthelimit.org
SOURCE SkysTheLimit.org