SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Utah's ever-present need for a highly skilled and well-educated workforce, Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) is aiming to make college more affordable through the launch of its new, annual Giving Day event, scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18.
The goal of SLCC's first-ever Giving Day is to bring together the college's stakeholders, employees and the larger community to raise $100,000 between 8 a.m. on Feb. 17 and 4:28 p.m. on Feb. 18. The specificity of that timeframe, which adds up to 1,948 minutes, is to commemorate SLCC's founding in 1948. The event is also timed to coincide with National Random Acts of Kindness Day.
"SLCC is acting on this important day to create positive change for its students," said Nancy Michalko, executive director of the SLCC Foundation. "Raising $100,000 is ambitious, but it mirrors the dramatic need of our students. If we meet our goal, this funding will make a huge impact by increasing the number of scholarships we can provide. "
Two corporate sponsors, Mountain America Credit Union and University Federal Credit Union, have each agreed to match donations up to $1,000 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. respectively on Feb. 17. Additionally, several leadership groups from the college, including SLCC's Board of Trustees, Executive Cabinet and Foundation Board, will also match donations at certain times throughout the event. Anyone can donate, and no amount is too small. Donations are also tax-deductible, and 100 percent will go toward the college scholarship or program selected by the donor.
As Utah and the world emerge from the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for student aid is greater than ever. Many are preparing for the future by attending college to gain an education or develop in-demand skills. "Scholarships can reduce the time our students take to earn their degrees and certificates so they can more quickly enter the workforce, contributing to their family stability, our community and local economy," said SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin. "We are honored to join forces with our current supporters, faculty and staff, stakeholders and the general public to provide more opportunity for more Utahns."
SLCC Giving Day is part of the college's multi-year development campaign to raise $40 million for scholarships and school programming by 2023, which is SLCC's 75th anniversary.
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest open-access college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 12 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, the institution will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.
