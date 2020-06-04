PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebb Therapeutics™ (Ebb) has announced that world-renowned sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus will serve as a Sleep Advisor to the brand. In this role, Dr. Breus - whose expertise in sleep medicine has earned him the moniker of "The Sleep Doctor"™ throughout the industry - will provide useful techniques and education to consumers who are seeking natural and effective solutions for better sleep.
In 2019, Ebb launched a wearable device to target a racing mind: the root cause of sleeplessness. The first and only solution that uses precise cooling to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex of the brain (where racing thoughts occur), the device features a fluid-filled headband that cools the forehead, calming the mind and allowing the body to fall asleep naturally.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Breus as an extension of the Ebb Therapeutics™ team," said Dr. Eric Nofzinger, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Ebb. "We continue to see the need for education around the condition of sleeplessness, especially in the U.S. where 1:2 people suffer from it. Partnering with industry experts like Dr. Breus is critical for innovation and opportunity in this space."
An advocate for Ebb's cooling technology, Dr. Breus will complement the brand in guiding users toward better sleep practices, whether they suffer from long-term sleep issues or experience occasional sleeplessness caused by life changes or overwhelming experiences, for example, the current Coronavirus pandemic.
"I am excited about joining forces with Ebb, a company whose mission and technology I believe in," said Dr. Breus. "The scientifically-engineered technology is truly a breakthrough in the fight against sleeplessness. Wearing Ebb each night, along with healthy sleep habits, should help your body adjust to a new healthy sleep/wake rhythm. My goal is to help people live healthier, more productive lives through better sleep, and I am confident that together we can improve the lives of many."
About Dr. Michael Breus
Dr. Breus is known among industry experts as "The Sleep Doctor". He is a Clinical Psychologist and both a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a Fellow of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Much like Dr. Nofzinger, he is committed to finding a safe and drug-free solution for sleeplessness for people who struggle with "turning off".
For more information, visit TheSleepDoctor.com.
About Ebb Therapeutics
Ebb Therapeutics is a privately-held, Pittsburgh-based company founded in 2008 by Eric Nofzinger, M.D. The company's technology is inspired by Dr. Nofzinger's ground-breaking brain-imaging studies on patients with sleeplessness while working as a Professor of Psychiatry and simultaneously serving as Director of the Sleep Neuroimaging Research Program at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. With more than a century of collective experience in the sleep space, Ebb® is on a mission to tangibly improve sleep, by harnessing the unprecedented and scientific power of cooling. Ebb is funded in part by a grant from the National Institutes of Health as well as by private equity and venture capital firms KKR, Arboretum Ventures, Versant Ventures, and Partner Ventures.
For more information, visit EbbSleep.com.
About Ebb PrecisionCool Technology
Ebb is a wearable, sleep device that targets a racing mind to relieve sleeplessness. Ebb is the first and only solution that uses precise cooling to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex of the brain. A scientifically-engineered, fluid-filled headband softly wraps around the head and cools the forehead to the optimal temperature range, calming the mind and allowing the body to fall asleep naturally.
Available at EbbSleep.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and BedBathandBeyond.com.