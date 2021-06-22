SOUTH RIDING, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Illyasha Peete as Executive Director of Racial and Social Equity at California Life Sciences (CLS). In her new position, Peete leads collective strategy and implementation along with developing metrics for measuring the success of CLS's recently-created Racial & Social Equity (RSE) Initiative.
Peete comes to CLS with a wide range of leadership, training, and coaching experience. Previously she served as Director of Diversity and Training for the Center for Excellence in Nonprofits. She also serves as a self-employed fitness specialist, developing plans and providing personalized training sessions for athletes of all levels to increase their athletic performance. Earlier in her career, Illyasha served as Program Manager for Stanford Health Care – Valley Care.
"Illyasha has incredible energy, passion, and vision, and is hitting the ground running at CLS at a time when the organization is launching its new and ambitious Racial & Social Equity Initiative," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach. "She is a terrific addition to the CLS executive team!"
"The RSE Initiative is extremely important for us and our member companies as we collectively work to close the gaps in inequity and create a more diverse life sciences industry," said Mike Guerra, President and Chief Executive Officer of California Life Sciences. "Illyasha brings to CLS the experience, insights, and dedication we feel are necessary to lead this Initiative and to ensure its success right out of the gate so that we can help our leadership, our teams, our innovations, and our investments reflect the diverse populations we serve."
Peete earned her Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources Management/Personnel Administration from Western Michigan University. She earned her Master in Business Administration (M.B.A.) in International and Global Studies from Ashford University. She also holds a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA LIFE SCIENCES
California Life Sciences (CLS) plays an indispensable role in connecting and strengthening the life sciences sector in California, bringing together the full spectrum of our life sciences community to network, learn, and advance our world-leading life sciences ecosystem. In addition to its leadership in policy and advocacy, CLS hosts a portfolio of signature events as well as supporting several strategic initiatives and partner programs that foster partnerships, recognize leadership, address research breakthroughs and market trends, and feature distinguished industry thought leaders. Collectively, these opportunities foster an environment for collaboration and education, while providing the necessary professional and business resources to help our members achieve success and progress their innovations forward. For more information, visit https://califesciences.org/.
Media Contact
Doug, Gavel, (617) 429-4417, doug.gavel@gmail.com
SOURCE Slone Partners