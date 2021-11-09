SOUTH RIDING, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy, President of the Consumer Products Division of L'Oréal, on the Board of Directors at DermTech, a leading genomics company in dermatology.
Gerschtein Keraudy has more than 20 years of experience at L'Oréal in progressive leadership roles across Europe, Asia, and America. In her current role as president of the largest division in L'Oréal Group's top subsidiary, Gerschtein Keraudy is responsible for accelerating growth, innovation, and sustainable practices across its mass market portfolio of brands and product categories, from skin care and makeup to hair care and color. This extensive portfolio includes some of the most iconic brands including L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, and NYX Professional Makeup, in addition to Essie, Thayer's Natural Remedies, Carol's Daughter, and Softsheen-Carson.
Under her leadership, the consumer products division generates more than $4.5 billion in U.S. retail sales annually. She leads a team of thousands of employees and remains committed to building a dynamic and inclusive culture.
"Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy is a tremendously talented and highly respected business leader with a stellar track record of success managing a range of high-profile international product lines and brands," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis. "Her extensive strategic and operational experience and innovative spirit will be valuable additions to the DermTech Board of Directors and great support for the company's leadership team."
"Nathalie has tremendous experience in building brands that consumers, clinicians, and the world recognize and trust," said Matt Posard, Chairman of DermTech's Board of Directors. "Her unique and diverse perspectives will complement our efforts to make DermTech the trusted brand for genomic products that transform dermatologic care."
"I'm honored to join the DermTech Board of Directors, not only because of the innovative and life-saving work I see the company doing, but also because we share a common mission – to transform and democratize skincare for all," said Gerschtein Keraudy.
Gerschtein Keraudy graduated from HEC School of Management in Paris and received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a focus in Corporate Strategy from London Business School. She also completed executive coursework at INSEAD's senior executive leadership program.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
ABOUT DERMTECH
DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customized drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech's investor relations site at: http://www.dermtech.com.
