SOUTH RIDING, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Nigel Beard Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Encodia, a rapidly growing platform company that is developing a new generation of protein analysis tools based on single-molecule protein sequencing. Beard succeeds Kevin Gunderson, a company co-founder who crafted and led Encodia's earliest research efforts.
Beard has an accomplished track record in the life sciences, most recently serving as CTO and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations at Mission Bio. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CTO at Feetz, Inc.; Head of R&D, Human Identification Business at Life Technologies; and Senior Program Manager at Applied Biosystems. He is also Principal and Founder of TechWise Ventures, which provides start-up advisory and consulting services to a range of corporate clients in the life sciences and biotech industries. Beard is also a Board Member at Savran Technologies Inc.
"Nigel Beard has a strong leadership background in both technology/instrument development and operations. He has a proven track record in strategic road mapping and the delivery of new innovative product opportunities in single cell, NGS, microfluidic systems, machine learning, and more," said Slone Partners Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leslie Loveless.
"We were delighted to work with Slone Partners on this important search." said Mark Chee, Ph.D., Co-founder and President of Encodia. "As our new CTO, Nigel will advance the product in development to full commercialization, and we are thrilled that he is joining our team at such an exciting time!"
Beard earned his Bachelor of Science in Applied Chemistry at De Montfort University in the United Kingdom (UK), his Master of Science in Analytical Chemistry and Instrumentation at Loughborough University in the UK, and his Doctor of Philosophy in Microfluidics at Imperial College in London.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
ABOUT ENCODIA
Encodia is a privately held biotechnology company bringing the power of sequencing to proteomics. The company's patented ProteoCode technology enables highly scalable protein analysis via an accessible and easy-to-use benchtop instrument. Tools employing Encodia's ProteoCode technology will drive new biological understanding with impact in data-driven drug discovery and development, new high complexity diagnostics, and beyond. For more information, please visit http://www.encodia.com.
