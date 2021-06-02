SOUTH RIDING, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Susan Landis as Executive Director of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals'(ACRP) Board of Trustees. She will begin serving in her new role effective June 14, 2021.
Landis brings to ACRP more than 25 years of experience in organizational leadership, including as Vice President at Quintiles, where she helped build and lead a global clinical research engagement group. Most recently, Landis served for six years as Head of Strategic Engagement & Communications at Duke Clinical Research Institute, where she led external and internal marketing for the world's largest academic research organization. She has also served in Senior Vice President roles at Zebra Technologies and Spirent Communications.
"Susan Landis is an extremely accomplished and respected business leader with a strong expertise in life sciences, technology, and digital health," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach. "Her experience, knowledge, and thought leadership will be a wonderful addition to the ACRP Board of Trustees."
"I am excited to announce Susan Landis as ACRP's new Executive Director, and I am confident in her ability to lead ACRP into the future as we work to fulfill our mission and achieve our strategic goals," said Erika Stevens, MA, Chair of the Association Board of Trustees.
"I am looking forward to leading ACRP and working closely with its board, members, and operational teams to continue the important work to improve the quality of clinical research by advancing the clinical research workforce worldwide," Landis said.
Landis earned her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Communications at Rollins College.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With coast-to-coast presence in the most active healthcare industry hubs of Boston, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Research Triangle Park NC, and Washington DC, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF CLINICAL RESEARCH PROFESSIONALS (ACRP)
In clinical research, people are everything. ACRP raises clinical research standards and accelerates careers. Better people. Better results. For more information, visit http://www.acrpnet.org.
Media Contact
Doug Gavel, Doug Gavel Communications, (617) 429-4417, doug.gavel@gmail.com
SOURCE Slone Partners