NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small Door Veterinary, a tech-enabled, hospitality-driven veterinary care provider, today announces three additional locations in New York City. In the coming months, Small Door will open new locations in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (118 N. 4th Street), Gramercy (380 2nd Avenue) and the Upper West Side (667 Columbus Avenue). Most recently, in August 2021, Small Door opened its second practice on the Upper East Side (1231 3rd Avenue).
Small Door's membership-based model of care reimagines the outdated veterinary product providing a long overdue update from a one-size-fits-all approach to a more personalized offering with two membership plan options, both delivering newfound transparency.
A universal plan offers access to Small Door's promise of exceptional and transparent veterinary care - increased access and clear explanations behind all services and bills. This plan also includes unlimited 24/7 telemedicine, which more than 50% of Small Door members use every month to address questions and concerns.
For people who want to take the guesswork out of best-in-class preventative care for their pets, there is a more comprehensive option called Premium Plus that covers everything from wellness exams, screenings, blood panels and preventatives, in addition to the 24/7 telemedicine that all Small Door members receive.
"We've learned that our members want both peace of mind and reassurance that they are making the right choices for their pets and our model provides that sense of confidence and understanding. We are looking forward to expanding our new standard of care to a broader community of pets and their people within New York City," says Small Door co-founder Josh Guttman.
Small Door's commitment to elevating the standards in veterinary care is supported by the company's esteemed group of advisors and directors from the healthcare space, including Tom Lee, founder of One Medical Group, Nedal Shami, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of CityMD, and Richard Park, founding CEO of CityMD.
About Small Door
Small Door offers membership-based veterinary care designed with human standards that are better for pets, pet parents, and veterinarians. In early 2020, co-founders Josh Guttman and Florent Peyre opened Small Door's first location in Manhattan's West Village with a mission to reimagine the outdated veterinary care model with a membership that includes exceptional care, 24/7 telemedicine, and transparent pricing - delivered with hospitality in spaces designed to be stress-free.
