Simon Elmore joins the growing SmartKargo team as VP Cargo Solutions to oversee and further enhance the company's business operations in support of its strategic growth.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartKargo, an innovation leader in air cargo management solutions and advanced e-commerce integrations for the worldwide air cargo business, welcomes Simon Elmore as VP of Cargo Solutions. In this role, Simon will be responsible for assessing and bringing continued innovation to SmartKargo solutions and business processes.
Simon brings 25 years of experience in Air Cargo and 20 years in Air Cargo software to SmartKargo, having participated in and coordinated projects in over 30 countries. He brings extensive experience in software deployments and was a member of the original team which designed and built the Hermes Cargo Management system, a joint venture with Menzies Aviation.
While at Hermes Logistics Technologies, Simon's early background included expertise in Air Cargo Revenue Accounting. It later encompassed traditional Business Analysis, Product Management, and Programme Management roles with titles ranging from Product Specialist through Chief Operating Officer.
"I am incredibly excited to join the SmartKargo team after admiring the company from afar for a while," Elmore said. "As VP Cargo Solutions, I will hit the ground running, liaising with the busy Product and Project teams, to provide continued innovations and solutions for the growing SmartKargo customer base within the air cargo supply chain," he added.
"We are extremely pleased to add Simon to our team at this important time in our business growth," said Milind Tavshikar, CEO SmartKargo. "We look forward to continuing our mission of providing essential solutions that allow our customers to prosper," he added.
With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo delivers advanced technology that facilitates the efficient digital transformation of an airline's cargo business and opens new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery.
The company serves customers worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, and Canada.
Learn more about SmartKargo at http://www.smartkargo.com.
Media Contact
Aditi Sinha, SmartKargo, +1.617.401.2111, aditi.sinha@smartkargo.com
SOURCE SmartKargo