DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a tumultuous two years, many franchise brands are in comeback mode and ready to focus on expansion in 2022. To gear up to support this growth, SMB Franchise Advisors, which supports franchise start-ups and brands seeking ways to drive business growth, has made a few key hires and promoted long-standing employees.
Dawn Abbamondi has been promoted to VP of Marketing & Brand Development. In addition to supporting clients with their franchise brand development and marketing strategies, for over 10 years with SMB, Abbamondi has served as the co-chair of the IFA WFN Philadelphia Chapter since 2018 and is looking forward to participating in the Annual IFA Leadership conference in San Diego later in February.
Joanne Hoyer has been promoted to VP of Franchise Development. Hoyer has been with SMB since the advisory group's inception in 2009. She plays an active role in supporting emerging franchisors in their development strategies with candidates, evaluating franchisees and how best to onboard them as the brand expands into new territories.
Their team has also grown with the addition of two team members: Ken Moran, who serves as the Director of Franchise Operations & Operations Strategist and Barbara Luciani, who serves as Franchise Coordinator.
Moran has more than forty years in the restaurant, franchise and hospitality industries having worked in multi-unit management and leadership positions with some of the country's most recognizable quick service restaurants and fast casual brands like KFC, Taco Bell, Sonic and the Busch Entertainment theme park division. He has experience with large franchised restaurant organizations and large franchisors alike, as well as experience as a franchisee himself when he owned and operated three Saladworks restaurants.
Moran was also the Director of Franchise Services and Vice President of Operations at Rita's Italian Ice, a 400-unit frozen dessert chain where he was a key participant in the concept's growth from a small regional brand to a national brand. More recently he spent ten years as a Regional Operations Manager with Dunkin Donuts.
Moran is highly respected in the franchise industry and enjoys working with new and emerging franchisors. Moran has a degree in Business Administration from Rider University and a degree in Organizational Dynamics from Immaculata University as well as CFE designation from the International Franchise Association.
Luciani brings with her 25 years of experience in project management and human resources in both government and education systems for over 15 years. Luciani was a small business owner herself with extensive experience in operations, personnel and financial management. Her experience includes managing employee evaluations, budgeting, cash management, and creating Train the Trainer programs. Luciani has worked with emerging franchisors and now assists in supporting all SMB clients as they launch into franchising with the financial and operations team in addition to coordinating networking and franchise expo events. Luciani holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master's degree in Human Resources. She enjoys working with franchisors to get them up and running with a clear focus on successful outcomes.
"We are very excited to have Ken and Barbara join SMB to work with our clients and the rest of the executive team in the development of franchise brands," said SMB Franchise Advisors Founder and CEO Steve Beagelman. "2022 will be a huge year for franchising, and we are ready to help brands thrive."
About SMB Franchise Advisors: Since 2009, SMB Franchise Advisors has helped over 350 small and medium business concepts turn into franchise brands. From helping emerging companies with their franchising launch to reinvigorating established brands, our mission is to help each client's concept grow with best-in-class franchise consulting services. Our trusted team takes the time to get to know each business, and our job is to explore, inspire and foster a brand's full potential from its earliest stages to the finish line. Brand founders and co-founders reach out to SMB when they are ready to franchise their growing and successful business. We help them navigate the landscape from concept to franchise brand, guiding each client through the entire process from beginning to end including teaching the essentials of finance, operations, marketing and franchise sales needed to establish and develop their franchise brand. For more information, visit http://www.smbfranchising.com.
