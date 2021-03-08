ATLANTA, Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danny Loe, chief yield officer and president, asset-light logistics at ArcBest (Nasdaq: ARCB) has been named to the board of directors for SMC³. The organization's mission is to serve the transportation community by delivering proven over-the-road technology solutions and unrivaled educational events.
Loe joined ArcBest in 1997 -- throughout his tenure at the company, he has helped ArcBest create solutions tailored to even the most complex supply chain challenges. Loe is committed to creating a seamless experience for customers and the capacity sources they require.
In 2020, Loe was appointed president of the company's asset-light segment while also retaining the title of chief yield officer. Prior to his appointment as chief yield officer, Loe held several senior positions in the ABF Freight pricing department including vice president – yield management.
"Danny's extensive supply chain experience and customer focus will help SMC³ continue to evolve its technology and educational offerings in a changing industry," said SMC³ President and CEO Andrew Slusher. "I look forward to collaborating with him, and the rest of our board, as we steer SMC³, and the industry as a whole, toward a robust and successful future."
Reid Dove, chairman of the SMC³ Board of Directors, echoed Slusher's sentiments.
"Danny's addition to the SMC³ Board of Directors further solidifies SMC³'s ability to reach out to all supply chain participants and support the industry with innovative and trusted solutions. His experience and knowledge are vital, especially during a time of great challenge and opportunity for the supply chain industry." Dove said.
The board of directors oversees finances and sets policies for the company, acting in the best interests of its members. The SMC³ board is a steadying presence in a sometimes tumultuous industry, offering SMC³ leadership guidance and insight into emerging supply-chain challenges and trends.
About SMC³
With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.
Media Contact
Beth Malik, SMC³, +1 (770) 486-5850, bmalik@smc3.com
SOURCE SMC³