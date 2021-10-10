NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Obsession announced today the acquisition and merger of Maplebrook Dental, which includes Dr. Shehbez Shareef and Elizabeth Escarria.
Smile Obsession Dental currently has locations in Glenview, Naperville, Wheaton, and Streamwood. Following the merger, Smile Obsession will provide dental services to the current patients of Maplebrook Dental and new patients.
"We are very excited to announce that we have merged with a leading 5 star dental office in Downtown Naperville called Smile Obsession Dental near the fifth avenue train station. We have been searching for a new home for Maplebrook Dental as we have outgrown our space here on Bailey Rd," said Dr. Shehbez Shareef.
As a result of the acquisition and merger with Smile Obsession Dental, the team will have access to advanced dental services and resources to provide the current patients with the best dental experience. The Maplebrook Dental team will be supported by a dedicated team to assist with office operations, information technology, human resources, and payor relations.
Smile Obsession Dental of Naperville is accepting new patients and offers the latest dental conveniences in General Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Family Dentistry, and Emergency Dentistry. Current patients of Maplebrook Dental can make appointments at the new dental office located at 300 E 5th Ave Suite 400 Naperville, IL. The phone number will stay the same and the website will be directed to Smile Obsession Dental of Naperville https://smileobsession.com/. Patients can expect the new location to be in network with all the dental PPO insurance plans, offer the ability to book online, and now be able to offer even more dental services.
About Smile Obsession Dental
Smile Obsession is a general, family, cosmetic, and multi-specialty dental practice in Glenview IL servicing Glenview, Naperville, Wheaton, Streamwood, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Park Ridge, Lisle, Aurora, Downers Grove, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, and other neighborhoods. Founded on the premise that dentistry can be beautiful and enjoyable we deliver on that by providing a new kind of patient experience. With the feel of something more like the local spa than a medical facility, we provide a warm, welcoming, and relaxing environment complete with our friendly staff who are here to help you achieve the best smile possible. Cosmetic and general dentistry has come a long way over the years thanks to advancements in science and technology. Using state-of-the art tools and combining them with the comforts of life, at Smile Obsession, we are able to provide each patient with a relaxing dental experience like no other, no matter what dental service brings them to us. Smile Obsession's team is made up of general dentists and dental specialists making it a full service dental practice.
