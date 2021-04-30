TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate team, The Wood Team, celebrated their 1,000th property sale with the closing of a home in South Tampa. The Wood Team, led by Nancy & Doug Wood, just celebrated their 16th Year as a Real Estate Team and will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary at the end of this year. The Team has been consistently recognized as top in their industry for years. Selling their 1,000th property marks a major milestone in helping buyers and sellers throughout the Tampa Bay area achieve their real estate goals.
"The 1,000th sale puts us into an exclusive club of real estate experts but for us, it marks a milestone that celebrates our clients' trust in us. We are honored to bring our real estate market expertise to so many homebuyers and sellers in Tampa Bay and help them with such an important move," said Nancy Wood.
Since 2005, the team's focus has always been to offer their clients exceptional customer service. Because of their stellar reputation, they have developed trusted relationships and have a strong referral network. The team is the market leader for the Westchase area and is deeply embedded in this community. They lived in the area for ten years and stay involved by sponsoring an annual race, The Great Westchase 5Ks, Santa parades, Westchase Charitable Foundation, and church events at Incarnation Catholic Church.
Their first closing was in 2005 at 11822 Branch Mooring Drive, Tampa, FL 33635. The Countryway home sold for $212,000. The seller was the elderly mom of a good friend. Regardless of price point, the team is always focused on providing the very best service to their clients. They specialize in a luxury experience for every customer.
Bob Glaser, President & CEO, Smith & Associates said that The Wood Team sets the bar high for offering their clients the highest level of service. "We toast our associates that reach new milestones of success. This achievement by The Wood Team demonstrates hard work, market knowledge, and a passion for what they do. They offer the highest degree of professionalism and we are proud to have them on the Smith team."
Over their career, The Wood Team has worked with many corporate relocation customers helping them relocate to Florida. The Wood Team has personally closed transactions from as far North as Floral City, FL to as far South as Bradenton. Over the years, those corporate relocation customers have been wonderful repeat customers and referral sources for The Wood Team.
The Wood Team's 1,000th sale was at 3205 Lake Green Court, Tampa, FL 33611 for $580,000. The sellers of the South Tampa home were repeated customers of the Wood Team.
